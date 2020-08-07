CCPS seeks response for each child: learn online or in person?
This year, all parents of Culpeper County Public School students must complete their child’s school annual registration online using the PowerSchool parent portal before their child can attend school in-person or online.
Parents will be required to update any changes in address, phone, emergency contacts, and health conditions to their child’s information. Most importantly, parents must make a selection for either blended (in-person learning two days per week and three days learning from home) or online (learning from home online five days per week), according to a school system release.
If parents already have a portal account they can access the online registration now.
If parents don’t have a parent portal account or can’t easily access the internet, they should call their child’s school and an account will be set-up for them and staff can assist with the process.
Registration now open for KidCentral school childcare
Culpeper’s KidCentral will be providing before and after school care during local students’ in-school learning days and all day daycare on virtual learning days.Space is very limited.
Registration is now open at www.kidcentralculpeper.com/fall-registration
Free haircuts for first responders at Culpeper Cosemtology
Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center wants to thank first responders for all of their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
It has been tough on everyone and to show their support cosmetology students will offer free haircuts for the entire month of August at the center, 311 S. East St. Suite 120 in the town of Culpeper. First responders interested in taking advantage of this offer should schedule an appointment at 540/727-8003. Masks are required at appointments.
COVID-19 in the community webinar for seniors
A free webinar for older adults, caregivers and the general public, “COVID-19 in the Community: Tips for Older Adults Staying Healthy,” will be held at 2 p.m. on August 26 on Zoom.
Featured speakers will include Dr. Laurie Archbold-Pannone, a geriatrician and medical director at UVA Geriatrics Clinic at JABA, Kim Albero, research program director at UVA Dept. of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Science, and Rebecca Steele, clinical innovator and nurse liaison with UVA Health.
Aging Together, Culpeper Baptist Church and UVA Health are sponsoring the program. To sign up, email info@agingtogether.org.
Ideas desired for monuments in ‘National Garden’
The public is invited to submit suggestions for national memorial and statue honorees to the Trump Administration Task Force for Building & Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes at americanheroesinfo@ios.doi.gov.
The Task Force held its second meeting this week, according to a release from the U.S Dept. of the Interior.
“Since the inaugural meeting in mid-July, the Task Force has moved at an aggressive clip to execute the President’s Executive Order to recognize and protect statues and memorials of America’s greatest citizens,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt in a statement. “
With a month until the task force will submit its report to Trump, he said site visits for a “National Garden” are well underway, discussions on restoration of damaged statues have been productive and the group is actively reviewing statues for temporary display.
The Task Force is has received an overwhelming response from private and public entities across the country on this topic. It also received feedback from letters to every governor as well as 2,000 letters to local County Commissioners and Supervisors seeking their input on location for the National Garden, the release stated
“The Task Force is conducting an expanded public outreach effort that is being met with enthusiastic interest,” said Chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Aimee Jorjani. “The ACHP is pleased to contribute to that discussion by engaging in dialog with our members and preservation partners on potential American heroes to be considered and through an open and inclusionary process.”
“From the Founders to military veterans to the Civil Rights leaders, our nation has been blessed with an abundance of heroes,” added Chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities Jon Parrish Peede. “As a Task Force member, NEH is proud to help share their achievements and sacrifices with the American public.”
The Task Force has so far received proposals for 59 National Garden sites; 118 American heroes to be honored; and more than 170 statues suggested for loan or acquisition.
