Community briefs for Dec. 20, 2020

Public hearing to fill school board seat
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, followed by candidate interviews, in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
The hearing will be held related to selecting a candidate to fill the vacated, unexpired term of Jefferson District School Board Chairwoman Michelle North, effective Dec. 31.
She announced her resignation in October, saying she could not effectively serve out the one year left on her term due to the pandemic, politicization of public schools and personalities on the board. Candidates who reside in the Jefferson District of Culpeper have applied for the one-year appointment that will be made by the school board.
Transportation interruption for Christmas
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 & 25 in observance of Christmas.
