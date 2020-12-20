 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community briefs for Dec. 20, 2020
0 comments
Community briefs

Community briefs for Dec. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EVHS A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The EVHS Drama Department presented “A Christams Carol” Dec. 10-13, with Calvin Lenon (above) playing Ebenezer Scrooge. The production was aired on Culpeper Media Network.

 LINDA CHUBBS FOR STAR-EXPONENT

Public hearing to fill school board seat

The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, followed by candidate interviews, in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.

The hearing will be held related to selecting a candidate to fill the vacated, unexpired term of Jefferson District School Board Chairwoman Michelle North, effective Dec. 31.

She announced her resignation in October, saying she could not effectively serve out the one year left on her term due to the pandemic, politicization of public schools and personalities on the board. Candidates who reside in the Jefferson District of Culpeper have applied for the one-year appointment that will be made by the school board.

Transportation interruption for Christmas

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 & 25 in observance of Christmas.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See Moderna's first vaccine batch prepared for shipment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News