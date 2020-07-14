Board committee meeting this morning in-person
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today, July 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Rules Committee meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. or immediately thereafter.
Live music Saturday night outside of Love’s Kitchen
Love’s Kitchen is hosting an evening of live music 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, July 17 outside of the restaurant, 106 W. Cameron St. in the town of Culpeper.
The Special Occasions Entertainment Group will perform the popular sounds of R&B, smooth jazz, neo soul, blues, Top 40, reggae and more. Attendees should bring a lawn chair and a face mask while staying mindful of physical distancing. There is a $5 cover.
Culpeper Chamber After-Hours Social & Pool Party this week
Kick off the summer season and celebrate Phase 3 of reopening during the first Culpeper Chamber of Commerce After Hours Social in months.
It will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, July 16 at Culpeper Recreation Club, featuring swimming and activities for the whole family in a physically-distanced atmosphere.
This event will take place outside and enhanced cleanliness and sanitation procedures will be implemented.
Those who are ill or have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 14 days are asked not to attend for the safety of attendees, hosts and staff.
Printmaker is SNP’s July Artist-in-Residence
Shenandoah National Park has announced the selection of printmaker Jennifer Manzella, of Athens, Georgia as its July Artist-in-Residence.
Because of her experience living in a variety of environments, including major northeast cities and hiking the entire Appalachian Trail in 2003, Manzella finds the focus of her prints is about observing landscape, land use and the conflict within those places, according to a park release.
What is noticed when moving through a landscape or place is important for her and she make images based on that experience.
“We are pleased to select a woodblock artist for our Artist-in Residence Program,” said Acting Superintendent Lewis Rogers. “We look forward to the unique images she will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty of Shenandoah National Park”.
Manzella’s residency will run through July 27 during which time the park will host a watch party featuring her work on the SNP Facebook page. The printmaker will be a special guest to answer questions and interact with the audience. Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook and YouTube details.
Shenandoah National Park Trust provides a generous donation in support of the Artist-in-Residence program: “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated SNP Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman.
VDOT: Use caution near new Warrenton south interchange
VDOT reminds motorists to pay attention to signs and other traffic controls when approaching the roundabout-connected Warrenton Southern Interchange project near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) in Fauquier County.
Construction activities requiring daily lane closures on Route 15/17/29 in both directions will continue for the next several months along with daily flagging operations on Route 880. The lane closures will be implemented during off-peak travel times.Until the $19.6 million project is complete by Nov. 25, drivers should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone. Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange utilizing two roundabouts connecting all points of travel. For information, see www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
