County gets federal funds for emergency needs in pandemic
Culpeper County has been awarded funds in the amount of $9,652 through the federal CARES Act section of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to a news release from Culpeper Community Development Corporation.
A national board led by FEMA made the selection. The local state board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, the release stated.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be: 1) private, voluntary non-profit or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter funds can contact Culpeper Community Development Corporation, Cheryl Carter, 602 S. Main St., Suite 3, Culpeper, VA 22701, 540/825-7434 for information.
‘Please Wear A Mask Virginia’ contest deadline extended
Virginia Capitol Connections, a Richmond-based quarterly magazine, is now accepting submissions to its “Please Wear A Mask Virginia” contest through July 25.
Open to state residents of all ages, submissions must highlight the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. The format can be an 8.5x11 print ad or a 30-second video.
The first place winner can select a $1,000 college scholarship or two nights at The Commonwealth Hotel in Richmond. Second place is a $500 scholarship or one night at The Commonwealth.
“We’ve had terrific response,” said David Bailey, Virginia Capitol Connections publisher. “Virginia is clearly filled with lots of very creative people. We’re hoping this extension will give everybody interested a chance to submit.”
Virginia high school and college students are especially getting involved in the contest, said Bill Gilmer of co-sponsor Wordsprint.
“This is their chance to become an influencer, to make a huge difference in our community,” he said.
Send submissions to VirginiansPleaseWearaMask@gmail.com or https://www.wordsprint.com/pleasewear-a-mask-virginia.
Entering the contest gives VCC permission to publish submissions in the magazine, at vccqm.org or in any other reasonable way. Five finalists will be featured in the magazine’s summer edition and two in the fall.
Charity car wash to benefit Culpeper Food Closet
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals are holding a charity car wash from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 18 at Culpeper Car Wash on Sperryville Pike.
For every car wash, $2 will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet. Local Young Professionals will be at the wash scrubbing tires and drying off vehicles. Tips in the form of monetary donations and pantry items will also be accepted and 100 percent will be donated to worthy cause.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, donates around 3,500 meals per week to needy families and individuals. Families are offered hope and encouragement with three meals a day and other necessary items. The Food Closet operates solely through the dedicated work of more than 90 volunteers along with from donations from local businesses, schools, churches and individuals.
The Young Professionals will host another charity car wash for the Food Closet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Human Services Board meeting today
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start boards will be held at 1 p.m. today, July 15 in the conference room at Galbreath / Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on the accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board, at 540/ 727-0372 ext. 360. People needing interpreter services for the hearing impaired and / or vision impairments must notify Clatterbuck no later than one week prior to the meeting.
The public is invited to attend and everyone must follow COVID-19 health screenings and guidelines set by the CDC, VDH and Governor Ralph Northam.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s needs are Ramen noodles and soups, Chunky soups, rice and pasta side dishes.
Donate at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For information, contact 540/825-1117 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Virtual Home Food Preservation Course
A Virtual Home Food Preservation course is now available through Virginia Cooperative Extension.
The self-paced course will provide participants with the basic knowledge of safe home food preservation methods such as canning, freezing, dehydration and fermentation. Learn the science behind these techniques and receive step by step guidance on how to do them at home.
The cost for the cost is $15. Register at https://bit.ly/2MrcY8G For information, contact Becky Gartner, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences at rebes13@vt.edu or 540/727-3435 ext. 344.
