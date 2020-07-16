Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Saturday
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is partnering with Madison and Rappahannock counties to offer free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 18 outside Madison County High School, 68 Mountaineer Dr., off of U.S. Route 29.
The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested, rain or shine. The one day testing site is free and open to everyone including those not currently experiencing symptoms or without a referral. Those who previously tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Please enter from Route 29 and be prepared to complete paperwork in the car while you wait. Those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus are recommended to wear a mask in the vehicle especially if there are other passengers. Take results will take an average two to five days.
Culpeper Young Professionals pizza party tonight
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals are hosting a distanced pizza party at 6 p.m. tonight, July 16 on the back deck of the chamber office on Sperryville Pike.
There will be tents set up for shade and multiple tables for physical distancing requirements. RSVPs required; $5 tickets must be purchased by noon today.
New VLCV board member is from Rappahannock Cty.
As the Virginia League of Conservation Voters observes its 20-year anniversary this year, the organization continues to grow and expand, even in these challenging times.
Its Board of Directors has added two new members in 2020, including an Emmy Award winning journalist who lives in the area. Rebecca Rubin and Leslie Cockburn will help the organization chart its course heading into 2021, a critical election year in Virginia, and beyond, according to a news release.
Cockburn, of Rappahannock County, is an investigative journalist, author, and filmmaker, and 2018 Democratic Candidate for Virginia’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m honored to join the Virginia LCV board, to help ensure that conservation is never an afterthought in the corridors of power,” she said in a statement.
Rubin, of Fredericksburg, is president and CEO of Marstel Day, an international environmental consultancy. She is also a former member of the State Air Pollution Control Board.
Dana Krauskopf, board chairperson, said they were honored to have two dynamic women join them.
“Their strong advocacy, deep insights and commitment will help lead our organization to build a clean and equitable environment for all Virginians,” said Krauskopf said.
Smithsonian online: ‘Courageous Conversations’
How do you start a conversation about race or racism? Until recently, few approached the subject in meaningful ways, except among small circles of family and friends with shared experiences.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. want to help citizens talk about the complex issue of race and how it impacts families and communities.
The Courageous Conversation Compass is one of the many tools in the Community Building section of the museum’s Talking About Race portal at https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race
The feature enables users to develop strategies for building community; create community agreements for respectful dialogues with maximum participation; define a “brave space” and understand why it matter; harness the power of storytelling; learn how to enter a dialogue about race and process its content and express gratitude for each journey toward building community and engaging in antiracist work
Users can read brief descriptions, watch video clips, stop and think, and, at the end, get guidance on how to talk and act on what you’ve learned.
Food Lion supports Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
This spring, Food Lion donated $64,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through its Food Lion Feeds’ COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund, according to a company release.
Thirty-three partner food pantries operating in the Blue Ridge region, near Food Lion stores, received cash gifts totaling $50,000. In addition, the Food Bank received $14,000 to support food acquisition and distribution during its COVID-19 response.
The donation helped the Food Bank purchase food, supplies, hygiene items, cleaning products and personal protective equipment. The gift also helps partner pantries with equipment, rent, utilities, and supplies.
“Throughout our service area, more than 136,000 individuals have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March,” said Food Bank CEO Michael McKee. “Food Lion is a long-standing, generous partner, and we are so grateful for their ongoing commitment to our cause, especially at this time. Their support helps us nourish many more lives impacted by the COVID recession.”
“This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help nourish their families,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “From schoolchildren missing meals while schools are out, to parents who have lost jobs, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet, we’re committed to serving all of our neighbors now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.