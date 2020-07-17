Ruritan cornhole tournament Saturday to benefit SAFEThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice starts at 2:30) this Saturday, July 18 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
The tournament will feature cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style double elimination at a family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration is available and encouraged for this outside event with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Services to Abused Families in Culpeper. For information and registration, see www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Culpeper schools reopening parent choice form due dateTo plan for the reopening of school, the Culpeper County School Board has required that parents select their preferred method for their child to receive an education. The deadline for completion of this form for each student is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
This required form is at culpeperschools.org on the front page under Coronavirus Updates. Paper copies will be available at the schools for those who lack internet access.
Red Cross blood drive and COVID-19 antibody testing todayAn American Red Cross blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, July 17 at Battlefield Automotive, 10411 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper. Appointments are available for the blood drive at which free COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available.
For information or to sign up, contact Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673.
Virtual Home Food Preservation Course registration todayRegistration begins today, July 17 for Virtual Home Food Preservation course being offered through Virginia Cooperative Extension.
More people than ever are growing their own food. In this virtual, self-paced course participants will learn safe home food preservation methods such as canning, freezing, dehydration and fermentation. Learn the science behind these techniques and receive step by step guidance on how to do them at home.
The cost for the cost is $15. Register by Oct. 12 at https://bit.ly/2MrcY8G and then complete the course at your own pace, through Dec. 31. For information, contact Becky Gartner, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences at rebes13@vt.edu or 540/727-3435 ext. 344.
Empowering Culpeper food distribution SaturdayEmpowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, will host its latest food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 18 in the parking lot at Culpeper County High School.
New this time and at a new location, households will be required to register for income eligibility per USDA guidelines. Registration will be provided on site at CCHS.
Households unable to register on Saturday may register 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 20-22 in the parking lot of the Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Households must meet income criteria in order to receive food on an ongoing basis, beginning August 1.The next Empowering Culpeper food distributions are planned for August 1 and August 15 outside CCHS. Cars are asked to enter the high school parking lot from Achievement Drive via Route 229, N. Main Street for all upcoming distributions.
For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Orange County BOS retreat at airportThe Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a Retreat beginning at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday, July 18 at Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, off of Route 20 in Orange.
‘Elevate Black Artists’ exhibit submissions due MondayElevate Culpeper is cultivating a new exhibit in its downtown Culpeper space: Elevate Black Artists.
This community art show will be available to view for at least the month of August, both in person and virtually in the upstairs space at 107 B. East Davis St. The show is open to all Black artists from Culpeper and the surrounding area.
Submissions, in any artistic medium, are due at Elevate Culpeper by this Monday, July 20, ready for display. The goal is to curate an exhibit inspired by the themes of equality, hope, peace, progress and love.
Elevate reserves the right to exclude pieces not appropriate for all audiences. For information, see ElevateCulpeper.com.
Democratic Committee office hours, new locationThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper. The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Astronomy for EveryoneSky Meadows State Park will host an evening of space exploration 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 18 on site at 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County. The program will be limited to the first 100 people, distancing will be observed and masks are strongly encouraged.
The event will begin with a half-hour “Junior Astronomer” program for children followed by a talk about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Volunteer Ambassadors of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab will present a program on the latest in U.S. space research.
Attendees will then get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. For the remainder of the program, participants can take advantage of Sky Meadows’ dark skies by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by by volunteers.
Have your own telescope? Feel free to bring it or binoculars for your own sky exploration. Entrance gates will close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the “Junior Astronomer” and multimedia presentations will be provided. Parking fees apply. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be given in the carriage barn with benches provided.
Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for the monthly programs? Contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.
