Culpeper Cable Commission meetingThe Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on July 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The meeting is being held in the facility so as to be in compliance with physical distancing recommendations. All precautions will be made to ensure the safety of attendees. No more than 10 persons will be allowed in the meeting. Please bring a mask.
Big Lots grand opening next weekend in ManassasThe newest Big Lots store will open Saturday, July 25 at 7743 Sudley Rd. in Manassas.
The store will reflect a new format that is part of a broader initiative of bringing savings with surprises in every re-designed aisle while offering trustworthy value and friendly service, according to a company release.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Manassas,” stated Big Lots spokeswoman Joice Wirkus. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home and food. We are very proud to serve alongside the Manassas community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”
Orange County Board members and partnership meetingThree or more members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors may attend the Economic Development Partnership Meeting at 2 p.m. this Monday, July 20 at at A&K Development Corporation, 4444 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove.
There is potential for County business to be discussed, according to a county notification. While members of the Board of Supervisors may be attending, there will be no action taken during this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.