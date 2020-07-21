REC teams up with Grandpa Tom for Germanna Cares
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative loves a good challenge, which is why the company has teamed up with Grandpa Tom to raise money for the Germanna Cares program.
Every day, Grandpa Tom, also known as Thomas Paul Feorene, an area resident, heads out to walk to raise money so that Germanna Community College can provide students with emergency funds, a food pantry and technology access.
REC has sponsored a $10,000 match for every dollar donated by members of the community. The goal is to get Grandpa Tom to the finish line by V-J Day, Aug. 15, since that’s where he served in World War II.
To join REC in helping Grandpa Tom meet his goal, donate at germanna.edu/donate.
Water system flushing today and tomorrow
Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of the water distribution system 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today, July 21 through July 23 in sections of the Lakeview Subdivision, including Monticello Street in the town of Culpeper.
A workzone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
Food Lion expands delivery service to 302 stores in region
Food Lion, in partnership with Instacart, has expanded grocery delivery service to 302 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a company release.
The Food Lion on Winchester Road in Marshall, in northern Fauquier County, made the list. Customers in delivery areas can use the To-Go site at shop.foodlion.com or the To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.
“Expanding this convenient service in the Food Lion footprint is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”
The company continues to expand this new service with Instacart across its local towns and cities, allowing customers to place an order and have their groceries delivered to their front door in as fast as an hour.
Additionally, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Delivery is available 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Virginia recognizes Pretrial, Probation & Parole Week
This week is Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week in the state of Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Corrections honors the men and women who work to keep communities safer by providing guidance, support and structure to Virginia’s returning citizens who are transitioning back into society after completing prison terms.
Governor Ralph Northam earlier declared the week of July 19-25, 2020 to recognize the employees playing a critical role in promoting public safety, according to a DOC release.
This year, COVID-19 has created numerous challenges to post-release monitoring and providing of services for citizens on supervision. Virginia probation and parole officers have risen above the challenges and developed new and effective practices to supervise clients through the use of technology, collaborations with community partners, and when necessary, safely in person, the release stated.
“Our probation and parole officers met the pandemic full force, adjusting and working creatively to supervise and monitor our returning citizens. Their commitment has promoted the safety of citizens across the Commonwealth and undoubtedly helped to save lives,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke.
Virginia probation and parole officers are a vital component in the state’s successful re-entry efforts, with the Commonwealth achieving the lowest recidivism rate in the country for the fourth consecutive year. VADOC employs approximately 678 probation and parole officers and 179 senior officers who supervise more than 68,500 offenders in 43 state probation and parole districts throughout the Commonwealth, the release stated.
