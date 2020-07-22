Culpeper CARES grant deadline extendedThe deadline to submit applications for the Culpeper CARES COVID-19 small business relief grant has been extended until 11:59 p.m. this Friday, July 24.
Due to technical issues with the LenderFit portal in which applicants complete financial information, the timeline to submit applications was increased by a few days. All other application requirements are the same.
For information, see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpepercaressmallbusinessrecoverygrant or contact CulpeperCares@culpeperva.gov.
Madden 20 Tourney at Koons: Sports in the time of pandemicWith high school football cancelled statewide due to COVID-19, local partners are getting creative to keep Culpeper youth involved.
Koons of Culpeper is partnering with the Culpeper Police Department, Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School to host a Madden 20 Tournament for select ninth to twelfth graders.
The three-day event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 15, 16 and 22 at the car dealership, 401 James Madison Highway.
The winning team from each high school will get $100. The winning team from Eastern View will then play the winning team from Culpeper and that team will win another $100.
The final battle will be the champion team against General Manager Tyler Koons and a Culpeper police officer. If the student team wins, they will receive another $200.
To sign up, message the Culpeper Police Department on Facebook or leave a message on the tournament post with your name and tagging a partner. Sixteen students from each school will be randomly chosen to participate in the physically distanced events and the wearing of masks for everyone’s protection.
Games will be staggered so as not to have more than 10 people in the game room at any time. Are you ready for some football?
Fall musical cancelled at Lake of the WoodsLake of the Woods Players have cancelled its fall musical in the Locust Grove playhouse due to COVID-19 concerns. The November production of, “Scrooge,” will not go on stage.
The LOW Players are looking forward to presenting a spring production, however. The community theater group advises patrons to think of this time as a long intermission and to stay healthy until next spring.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is always in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: canned lima beans, greens, black-eyes peas, canned chili, canned meats (Treet, Spam,chicken, tuna).
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Pandemic rent and mortgage assistanceOn June 28, the moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19 was lifted. It is expected that more than 10,000 Virginians may be facing eviction from their homes, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Social Services.
In response to this expected surge, the state developed the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program to support and ensure housing stability, and help individuals and families maintain housing. Financial assistance will be provided on behalf of households who are experiencing housing instability due to the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is authorized to spend $50 million to support program activities through Dec. 30.
2-1-1 VIRGINIA (800-230-6977) or 2-1-1 on your phone is the point of contact for referrals to program providers. Call specialists will assess if the caller meets requirements and if so, will provide contact information for local providers. If the caller is not eligible, local resources will be provided. Translation services are available in more than 240 languages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.