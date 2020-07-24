Virtual concert with Kid Pan Alley
A virtual concert will be held at 7 p.m. this Sunday, July 26 in celebration of the release of Kid Pan Alley’s new single, “On Our Way to Liberty,” as well as the reopening of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The song features Lea Morris as well as the incomparable harmonica master Howard Levy of The Flecktones. Evan Espinola and Lorraine Duisit with Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth are also featured.
Reisler wrote the song with 4th graders at Patrick Henry Elementary School in Richmond as part of a Music of Art residency with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. It was inspired by a painting from 1862, A Ride for Liberty by Eastman Johnson, depicting a Black family on horseback escaping slavery. Johnson witnessed the scene during the Civil War at Centerville on the morning of McClellan’s advance towards Manassas.
The song captures the mystery, danger and excitement of the painting as it inspires people to think about what they can do to work for justice in this world: “We don’t know where we’re going/But we’ll follow the stars/Cause there’s hope for freedom and a new life/We’re on our way to liberty/In the dark of night.”
Morris is a singer and songwriter whose “soul-folk” blends gospel, jazz, country and R&B with authentic song craft. Rappahannock County’s Espinola comes from a musical family and is a gifted songwriter, singer and instrumentalist. He’ll be joined by his mother, Duisit, who played with Trapezoid in the 80s.
Reisler has been composing, performing, recording and teaching for over 45 years with Trapezoid, Ki Theatre, A Thousand Questions, Three Good Reasons, and as the founder and Artistic Director of Kid Pan Alley. He’ll be joined by vocalist Toth.
The livestream concert, part of an ongoing series, is free with an online tip jar for the musicians. To reserve a place, see KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
Forest Bathing Walk this weekend in Sky Meadows
A Nature & Forest Therapy Walk will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 25 in Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County.
Meet at Mary’s Shelter in the Picnic Are to join Kim Strader, Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) during which participants will wander and sit.
Through a series of invitations and prompts, forest walkers will reconnect or deepen their connection with the natural world in a way that supports overall health and wellness. These types of walks are inspired by Shinrin-Yoku, a term coined in Japan in the 1980s, as a prominent feature of preventive medicine and healing.
Participants 12 and older are welcome and no prior outdoor experience or naturalist training is required. Wear shoes or boots with good tread, bring water to drink and a camp stool or sitting pad. COVID-19 guidelines will be reviewed and practiced during this rain-or-shine walk. Ticket cost of $50/person includes park information packet and entrance fee.
For information, contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov or 540/592-3556.
Wildlife Center to release sibling American bald eagles
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will release two juvenile American bald eagles it nursed back to health at 10:30 a.m. today, July 24 in Widewater State Park in Stafford.
Admitted to the center in May by the Department of Wildlife Resources, the sibling eagles had fallen from their nest and could not be returned. After several months at the center, they are now ready to be released. For information, see www.blueridgewildlifectr.org/
