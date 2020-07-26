Culpeper REC employee sews face masksAs COVID-19 blew in, helpers emerged in the form of doctors, nurses, public health officials, grocery store workers and so many others who are doing what they can.
In Culpeper County, a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employee has quietly been doing her part, too.
Stephanie Henshaw, cashier and receptionist in the Culpeper office, is an avid sewer and has created more than 60, all-cotton, completely washable masks for REC employees, friends, family members – and anyone who asks, according to a company news release. Mask recipients have ranged in age from 90-years-old to her 8-year-old grandson.
Henshaw created the masks in her sewing room using scraps she had collected over the years. When she wasn’t able to find elastic available for purchase, she used loops from a potholder-making kit or elastic headbands from her grandchildren.
“Who knew that a bunch of little ladies who sew at home would be able to help keep the people they love safe,” Henshaw joked. “Thank God we were the generation that actually took and enjoyed Home Economics class in school 50 years ago.”
She added she’s happy to make a mask for anyone who would like one. Henshaw asks only that the recipient sends her a picture of them wearing the mask so she can add it to her Staying Safe Wall of Fame poster she keeps near her desk. Doing what you can to help others is what makes REC special, Henshaw said, so taking on this project was a natural extension of her job.
“We are all one big family here,” she said. “We help each other any way we can. That is what we should do all the time, not just now.”
Blue Ridge Ave. utility work to start MondayUnderground boring for installation of fiber optic cable service will be occurring on Blue Ridge Avenue for the next two weeks.
In a cooperative effort between the Town of Culpeper Public Works and a telecommunications contractor, work will commence at the intersection of Madison Road and and Blue Ridge Avenue, and continue to the intersection of Blue Ridge Avenue and Evans Street (U.S. 522).
Work will begin Monday, July 27 and continue through Monday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as weather permits. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes with a flagging operation assisting with traffic flow in the work area.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Detour this week on Jacksontown RoadVDOT will close a portion of Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) in Orange County for three days this week to replace a pipe.
Route 655 will be closed to traffic about one mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) from this Monday, July 27 through July 29. Drivers will be detoured via Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231.
Culpeper Cable Commission meetingThe Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The meeting is being held in the facility so as to be in compliance with physical distancing recommendations. All precautions will be made to ensure the safety of attendees.
Empowering Culpeper food distribution at CCHSEmpowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer program of People Inc., will host its latest food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 in the parking lot at Culpeper County High School.
New this time and at a new location, households will be required to register for income eligibility per USDA guidelines. Registration will be provided on site at CCHS. Vehicles are asked to enter the high school parking lot on Achievement Drive via Route 229, North Main Street for all upcoming distributions.
Another food distribution will be held August 15 outside of CCHS. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
