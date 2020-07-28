Culpeper Town Council committee meetings today and tomorrowThe Public Works, Public Safety and Planning & Community Development Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, July 28 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed at 10 a.m. with the Personnel & Ordinance Committee.
The town council Water & Sewer and Light & Power Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 in the center followed at 10 a.m. with the Finance & Economic Develpopment Committee.
Also on Wednesday at 6 p.m., a Town of Culpeper Advisory Committee will meet virtually to discuss the zoning ordinance update. Call the planning office at 540/829-8260 for log-on information.
Veggie Gardening SeriesThe latest installment in the online Veggie Gardening Series of Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office will be held 5 to 6 p.m. tonight, July 28.
Register at https://bit.ly/3hoZBEr for the class on vertical gardening, moisture management and herb culture with a discussion on melons, okra and squash.
Gade opens NOVA campaign office in bid for U.S. SenateU.S. Senate Candidate Daniel Gade hosted a grand opening of his Northern Virginia headquarters this past Saturday. Citizens from across Virginia were invited to meet the Iraq War veteran and professor who is running for office for the first time, learn about his campaign and sign-up to volunteer. The campaign office is located at 4465 Brookfield Corporate Drive, Suite 102 in Chantilly.
Gade is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate and will run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in November’s election.
From the LOC archives: livestream of silent films set to live music by SimpsonComposer Andrew Simpson, oft-time performer in the Library of Congress Packard Theater in Culpeper, will perform a special livestream of silent films from the LOC archive at 8 p.m. this Wednesday, July 29 at https://youtu.be/v_0cAy3E2JM
“Boxing Cats and More” is a special program that will feature silents from the Library’s Paper Print Collection (including “Boxing Cats” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.”)
Simpson, Washington D.C.’s premier silent film accompanist, will provide accompaniment in real-time, introducing the films, and briefly discussing how the scores interact with the images.
Drive-thru chicken dinner this Saturday at Madison Rescue SquadThe Madison County Rescue Squad will serve up a Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, August 1 at the station house on North Main Street in the town of Madison.
Folks will drive their vehicle thru the rescue squad bay, pick up and pay for their meal without leaving their vehicles. The cost is $10 for a full meal with dessert.
Come get the chicken dinners and help the Rescue Squad—Invite a small group of your family and friends to a special picnic at your house or at their house, remember to keep six feet apart, the squad advises.
”The Princess Bride” this Saturday at Salem VFD Drive-InA drive-in presentation of Rob Reiner’s 1987 quote-worthy, classic fairy tale adventure, “The Princess Bride,” will be screened starting at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, August 1 in the parking lot at Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, located at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., off of Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.
A suggested donation is $15 per car and the parking lot will open at 7:30 on movie night. Concessions will be available for sale and lawn chair viewing is welcome.
The Rated PG film is based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman.The tale is about “the beautiful Buttercup and the love of her life, Westley, who, with the help of a Spanish fencing master and a massive wrestler from Greenland, rescues her from the evil Prince Humperdinck to whom she is engaged.
