Chamber Business Industry Education Day online this year
August 3 is the last day for local businesses to reach Culpeper County’s largest employer through the Annual Business Industry Education Day of the Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be online. The chamber has created an email that will be sent out the week of August 10 to more than 1,250 employees of Culpeper County Public Schools – administrators, staff and all new and returning teachers.
The content of the email will highlight local businesses in whatever format they choose. Customized images, links to webpages, documents or emails, coupons codes, barcodes, QR codes, videos and more can be added to the email, per the preference of each business.
The content of the electronic correspondence will also be live online at a site accessible to teachers prior to the virtual Business Industry Education Day event.
To sign up or for information, contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com or 540/825-8628.
Emergency tree removal today on Nalles Mill Road
Town of Culpeper Public Works and Light and Power Department will perform emergency tree removal from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, July 29 along Nalles Mill Road, weather permitting.
A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the corridor. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in the area. The detour will occur at the intersection of Nalles Mill Road onto Keyser Road and on Nalles Mill Road into the Buffalo Wild Wings entrance
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
For information, contact the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.
Sewer line work this week on West and Azalea streets
Visu-Sewer, a town of Culpeper contractor, will perform sewer line rehabilitation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, July 30, weather permitting, on West Street and Azalea Street.
Due to the nature of the project, public access will be restricted in accordance with the contractor’s schedule. During these operations, work zones will be established by the contractor to move traffic safely through the corridor.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the safety work zone.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: Ramen noodles and soups, chunky soups, rice & pasta sides dishes.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Office hours: Culpeper Democrats
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper. The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
