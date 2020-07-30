Windmore’s StageWorks to perform at Lenn Park
StageWorks, a program of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, is excited to announce that the theater group is back with some upcoming live performances.
Free programs will be held at 7 p.m. on both August 7 and August 8 in the picnic grove by the creek in Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way in Stevensburg, Culepper County. The outdoor setting will allow audiences and actors to observe proper physical distancing.
The scenes presented will be: “Sure Thing,” by David Ives; “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister,” by Jack Neary” and “Who’s on First,” by Abbot and Costello. The starring actors and actresses are Alexandra Mackeown, Wyatt Clatterbaugh, Hannah Rees, Alex Davis, Robert Kieffer and Harry Davis.
The show is family friendly and families are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy the beautiful setting and three short scenes presented by the actors of StageWorks.
Attendees are asked to register at at https://tinyurl.com/play-on-words to allow good instructions for social distancing.
Virtual Shenandoah Education Program
Shenandoah National Park is offering a virtual option for teachers and youth leaders who had planned to bring students for a visit, but then COVID-19 happened.
The park’s new online virtual education programs are adapting to the pandemic while still offering fun, meaningful learning experiences for public and private schools and youth organizations, according to a park post.
A safer alternative than in-person park field trips, the virtual programs also meet learning objectives and standards of learning requirements. Programs can be delivered through live distant learning webcasts or pre-recorded videos of ranger programs.
Contact the Park’s Education Office for more details or to request a program. Youth leaders should be prepared to inform the park of its capabilities and limitations regarding technology and internet connectivity. Scheduling begins this Saturday, August 1. For information, contact shen_education@nps.gov or 540/999-3500 ext. 3489.
Free haircuts for first responders
Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center wants to thank first responders for all of their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
It has been tough on everyone and to show their support cosmetology students will offer free haircuts for the entire month of August at the center, 311 S. East St. Suite 120 in the town of Culpeper. First responders interested in taking advantage of this offer should schedule an appointment at .540-727-8003. 311 S. East Street, Suite 120. Masks are required at appointments.
A training program of Culpeper Human Services, the cosmetology center recently received $83,662 in federal CARES Act pandemic relief funding. The money can be used for student expenses and health, IT and virtual communication, and supplies and equipment, according to a county report.
Warrenton-Fauquier Airport gets grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao this week announced that the Trump Administration will award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Puerto Rico.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport was listed among nearby grant recipients, receiving $166,666 to acquire easements for approaches, obstructions markings and lighting, according to the FAA.
The total includes $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million in CARES Act grants.
“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. “These grants will allow these necessary projects to continue.”
