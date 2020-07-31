Empowering Culpeper food distribution this Saturday at CCHS
Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer program of People Inc., will host its latest food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, August 1 in the parking lot at Culpeper County High School.
New this time and at a new location, households will be required to register for income eligibility per USDA guidelines. Registration will be provided on site at CCHS. Vehicles are asked to enter the high school parking lot on Achievement Drive via Route 229, North Main Street for all upcoming distributions.
Another food distribution will be held August 15 outside of CCHS. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
People Inc. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program for Culpeper area
How does it work? Rental assistance will be paid directly to the landlord of renters who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 through the loss of work or reduction in income.
Who qualifies? Eligible individuals must be within 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Individuals must have been laid off, released or had their income reduced due to COVID-19. They must owe rent during the months of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Apply now at 833/437-0114. Qualifying individuals must reside in Culpeper, Fauquier County or Rappahannock counties.
Amateur radio group now part of statewide volunteer disaster effort
Virginia ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) is pleased to announce the group has been accepted and is now official members of the Virginia VOAD (Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster – vavoad.org)
VOAD serves the community in times of disaster, and ARES is an integral part of providing emergency communications, according to a release from the group. As such, this builds a more effective foundation for serving the needs of community in difficult times.
ARES is part of the ARRL, Amateur Radio Relay League, and is responsible for emergency communications utilizing Amateur Radio. Essential communication is a vital part to any aspect of emergency operation and ARES provides a key role that does not require landlines or cell phones to transmit essential communications, the release stated.
They have the ability to transmit without the need of normal communications, thus assuring the flow if situational awareness and vital needs to those that need to receive that information. This is a volunteer role, and those who participate are trained to work in difficult environments.
ARES is pleased to be part of Virginia VOAD and looks forward to building relationships and adding effective communications to the very essential role that VOAD has in Virginia. For information, see www.arrl.org.
Farmers to Families distributes 50 million food boxes
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced this week that that the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed over 50 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The delivery of 50 Million food boxes has helped an incredible number of Americans in need,” Perdue said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors and non-profits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people.
“I have been meeting with food banks and recipients across the country and it’s been heartening to hear all the positive feedback on how the program has saved businesses and fed Americans in need. We are well into the second round of deliveries and we’re working harder than ever to continue to build on the success of the program.”
Advisor to and daughter of the President Ivanka Trump said the program has provided fresh, nutritious food from American farmers to those most in need during the pandemic.
“I am proud of the profound impact this program has had on strengthening our workforce and nourishing hungry families. We will continue to prioritize our Nation’s farmers, ranchers, workers and families through this robust new Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.