Community briefs for Oct. 13, 2020

County Board committee meetings today
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Oct. 13 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Building & Grounds Committee meeting will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the Rules Committee at 9:30 a.m.
Community Services board meeting todayRappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m., today Oct. 13. To join the meeting, see log on information at https://www.rrcsb.org/event/regular-board-meeting-8-2020-10-13/
School Board capital committee meetingThe Culpeper County School Board Capital Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 14 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
Halloween Drive-in Double Feature this weekend at Salem VFDA drive-in double feature of “Hocus Pocus” (1993, Walt Disney) and “Practical Magic” (1998, Warner Bros.) will be shown starting at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 outside at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. off of Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.
Hosted by the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, attendees can feel free to come as you are or COME AS YOU AREN’T (and wear a costume a little early if you like).
A per car donation of $15.00 is suggested. Concessions will be for sale and all ghosts and goblins will practice safe distancing. Doors open at 6 p.m.
RappCats new online holiday store openRappCats, in association with Kash Imprints of Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store for every taste and budget.
A portion of the proceeds from sales at https://rappcatsholidaystore2020.itemorder.com/sale will help RappCats rescue, care for and find homes for needy cats and kittens in Rappahannock County. The effort will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations during COVID-19.
Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament, pet pad for under water and food bowls, Christmas stocking, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt, and quarter-zip pullovers. All holiday orders must be placed before Nov. 13. For information, contact RappCats Co-President Liz Johnson at liz@mountainviewmarketingllc.com or 540/675-1201.
Bus. 15 bridge over Rappahannock reopens following $2.1 million rehabThe Bus. Route 15 (Remington Road) bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line opened to traffic last week. The rehabilitation project was completed on time, according to VDOT.
Under a $2.1 million VDOT construction contract, M.D. Miller Co., Inc. of Baltimore, Maryland replaced the bridge deck, improved the approach spans on each end of the bridge and replaced select truss members. The truss span remained in place during the project.
During construction, which began in November, Bus. Route 15 was closed to traffic with a posted detour. For information, see http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt15remington.asp.
Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are beef stew, chunky style soups and Ramen soups.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
