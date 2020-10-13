Community briefs for Oct. 13, 2020

A per car donation of $15.00 is suggested. Concessions will be for sale and all ghosts and goblins will practice safe distancing. Doors open at 6 p.m.

RappCats new online holiday store openRappCats, in association with Kash Imprints of Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store for every taste and budget.

A portion of the proceeds from sales at https://rappcatsholidaystore2020.itemorder.com/sale will help RappCats rescue, care for and find homes for needy cats and kittens in Rappahannock County. The effort will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations during COVID-19.

Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament, pet pad for under water and food bowls, Christmas stocking, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt, and quarter-zip pullovers. All holiday orders must be placed before Nov. 13. For information, contact RappCats Co-President Liz Johnson at liz@mountainviewmarketingllc.com or 540/675-1201.

Bus. 15 bridge over Rappahannock reopens following $2.1 million rehabThe Bus. Route 15 (Remington Road) bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line opened to traffic last week. The rehabilitation project was completed on time, according to VDOT.