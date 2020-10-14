Community briefs for Oct. 14, 2020

REC’s Muhoro recognized by energy associationDr. Peter Muhoro, Vice President of Strategy and Technology at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, was recently honored with the Diversity & Inclusion Award by the U.S. Energy Storage Association, according to an REC news release.
“The new Diversity & Inclusion Award was developed this year to recognize those who have worked to nurture and encourage diversity and inclusion in the energy storage industry and paved the way for the success of women, people of color, and LBGTQ professionals,” the association stated. “Peter Muhoro is the inaugural recipient this year for his dedication to initiating, supporting and integrating programs for diversity and inclusion both within and outside of the energy industry.”
The national trade association is dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected for the inaugural U.S. Energy Storage Association diversity and inclusion award,” Muhoro said. “I urge the energy industry to continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and to celebrate the diversity of people, ideas, cultures and educational backgrounds.”
Empowering Culpeper drive-thru food distribution Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 in the Culpeper County High School parking lot.
Households must meet income eligibility criteria and register for the distribution. Volunteers will be on-site to assist during the registration process while following distancing protocols. Cars should enter the parking lot from Achievement Drive via Route 229, North Main Street. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Freitas fundraising reception tonight in FredericksburgA fundraising reception for Republican congressional candidate Nick Freitas, of Culpeper, will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 14 at Brock’s Riverside Grill in Fredericksburg.
Doug and Cindy Stockman, owners of SSG Tactical, are hosting the event. There will be heavy appetizers and a cash bar. To attend contact RSVP@NickForVA.com or 203/856-1303.
Food Closet kicks off Thanksgiving “Buy-A-Bird” campaignFor the past several years, Culpeper families and individuals in need have been provided with the necessary food items to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The Food Closet, SWIFT, Inc., and Culpeper Human Services, all combine their resources to make this Culpeper Food Closet event a success.
The pandemic will not deter this year’s efforts, but the process will be different.
The Food Closet will continue to serve as coordinator, as well as purchase the turkeys. SWIFT, Inc. will provide the side dishes and applicants will first meet with Culpeper Human Services to receive a Thanksgiving voucher. New this year, the distribution of turkeys and sides will be done November 9-20 at Sam’s Place downtown.
Last year 650 turkeys were distributed to families, and 100 meals to seniors and shut-ins, totaling 1,778 Thanksgiving meals. The estimated need this year is 600 families or 2,800 meals.
With turkeys costing on average $15 each, the Food Closet is in need of monetary donations. Donors are asked to please not give turkeys as there is no place to store them. To support the effort, drop off a check or cash 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the Food Closet, located on Commerce Street behind St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Donations are also accepted in the mail; send checks to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701, “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
Contribute at ststephensculpeper.net/Culpeper-food-closet, select “Donate to the Food Closet Now.” In addition to the Thanksgiving program, as the end of each year approaches, the Culpeper Food Closet has a substantial deficit. Generous donations from the community are of great help.
Warbird rides this weekend courtesy of Culpeper groupThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force of Culpeper Regional Airport will be displaying and giving rides in its majestic WWII warbirds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Leesburg Executive Airport. This is part of its Warbird Showcase tour to be held on the same date as the recently cancelled Leesburg Airshow.
The group will be providing rides in its Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft, Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane primary trainer and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.
In addition to the vintage aircraft on static display and in the air, dog tags, models, hats, tee shirts and other items with an aviation theme will be available for sale. To satisfy demand, the Capital Wing will open its hangar to the public at the Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 24. Inside the hangar the public can get up close to a Vultee BT-13 Valiant, the same type of plane used by the Tuskegee Airmen. Outside, the public will be able to take rides in the Stinson L-5, Boeing Stearman or TBM Avenger.
Rides start at $89. Purchase advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for remaining available flight times.
