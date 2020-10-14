Community briefs for Oct. 14, 2020

Last year 650 turkeys were distributed to families, and 100 meals to seniors and shut-ins, totaling 1,778 Thanksgiving meals. The estimated need this year is 600 families or 2,800 meals.

With turkeys costing on average $15 each, the Food Closet is in need of monetary donations. Donors are asked to please not give turkeys as there is no place to store them. To support the effort, drop off a check or cash 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the Food Closet, located on Commerce Street behind St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Donations are also accepted in the mail; send checks to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701, “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.

Contribute at ststephensculpeper.net/Culpeper-food-closet, select “Donate to the Food Closet Now.” In addition to the Thanksgiving program, as the end of each year approaches, the Culpeper Food Closet has a substantial deficit. Generous donations from the community are of great help.

Warbird rides this weekend courtesy of Culpeper groupThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force of Culpeper Regional Airport will be displaying and giving rides in its majestic WWII warbirds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Leesburg Executive Airport. This is part of its Warbird Showcase tour to be held on the same date as the recently cancelled Leesburg Airshow.