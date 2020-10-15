Community briefs for Oct. 15, 2020

Culpeper florist moving to Southgate

Endless Creations Flowers & Gifts is moving from its Evans Street location in the town of Culpeper. The store will be closed this Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 to move to its new location at 261 Southgate Shopping Center, next to the library.

Their new shop will feature a larger display cooler, flower selection and gift selection as well as permanent tuxedo try on booths, according to the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Culpeper CARES Round 3 now open, $1 million left to give

Culpeper Cares Round 3 is now accepting applications from town and county businesses and nonprofit groups for pandemic relief grants. The local program funded with federal CARES Act money still has $1 million to give away to qualifying entities, but the money must be allocated by the federal deadline of Dec. 30. This timeline is very short.

For information and the latest, see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpepercaressmallbusinessrecoverygrant.aspx.

Free flu shots tonight in Brandy Station

A Flu Vaccination Clinic will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. tonight, Oct 15 at the Brandy Volunteer Fire Department.