Community briefs for Oct. 2, 2020

For information, see VisitCulpeperVA.com/micromarketingleveragegrant or contact 540/727-0611 or CulpeperTourism@culpeperva.gov.

Fall Pop-Up Market

Elevate Culpeper is hosting a Fall Pop-Up Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 outside State Climb, located behind the State Theatre at 115 E. Locust St. Shop beautiful, hand-crafted products by local purveyors.

Saturday night bingo at Brandy Station VFD

Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its next bingo night this Saturday, Oct. 3 in the stationhouse. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. There is plenty of room to spread out and safety protocols will be in place.

Sale: White House Christmas Ornaments

The Madison County Republican Women are now taking orders for the 2020 White House Christmas ornament honoring John F. Kennedy, the thirty-fifth president of the United States.

The ornament remembers President Kennedy through his posthumous official White House portrait, made in 1970 by Aaron Shikler. The portrait, symbolic of his unfinished presidency, hangs in the White House today.