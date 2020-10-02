Community briefs for Oct. 2, 2020

Marketing grants available for downtown Culpeper businesses
Applications are now being accepted for historic district businesses to receive up to $1,500 through the Culpeper Downtown Micro Marketing Leverage Grant program of the Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development Department.
The grant is designed to stimulate new advertising, marketing and promotional activity for businesses and organizations in downtown Culpeper. The program was made possible through matching funds from a Downtown Investment Grant of Virginia Main Street. Culpeper Renaissance Inc., Culpeper’s Main Street organization, will administer funds to grant recipients.
“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the economy. The goal of this micro grant program is to offer funds to businesses and organizations in downtown Culpeper as a first step in re-entering the marketplace to spur economic activity and consumer behavior,” said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the town. “Business support, grants and COVID related loan programs to-date have primarily been focused on providing operational and payroll support. This program differs, as the eligible use of funds are geared towards marketing and advertising.”
This is a first-come first-serve open grant based on documentation of project expenses. There is no application deadline.
For information, see VisitCulpeperVA.com/micromarketingleveragegrant or contact 540/727-0611 or CulpeperTourism@culpeperva.gov.
Fall Pop-Up Market
Elevate Culpeper is hosting a Fall Pop-Up Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 outside State Climb, located behind the State Theatre at 115 E. Locust St. Shop beautiful, hand-crafted products by local purveyors.
Saturday night bingo at Brandy Station VFD
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its next bingo night this Saturday, Oct. 3 in the stationhouse. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. There is plenty of room to spread out and safety protocols will be in place.
Sale: White House Christmas Ornaments
The Madison County Republican Women are now taking orders for the 2020 White House Christmas ornament honoring John F. Kennedy, the thirty-fifth president of the United States.
The ornament remembers President Kennedy through his posthumous official White House portrait, made in 1970 by Aaron Shikler. The portrait, symbolic of his unfinished presidency, hangs in the White House today.
The reverse of the ornament features the dates of President Kennedy’s brief term, 1961-1963, on either side of an engraving of the White House. The White House as it is today is another Kennedy legacy. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy restored the furnishings and decor of the State Rooms to the era of the early presidents and invited the public to view them in a television special.
“The White House belongs to the American people,” she said.
The White House Historical Association, which Mrs. Kennedy founded in 1961 continues today to fulfill the mission she envisioned: “to enhance understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of the historic White House.” The Association remains a lasting legacy of a presidential term unfinished. Each ornament costs $24. To order the ornament, contact Anne Farmer at 540/923-4109 or Barbara Leathers at 540/272-9292.
The ornaments are also available through the Eastern View High School Choir at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621.
Vineyard benefit tonight for Madison County Literacy Council
Revalation Vineyards in the gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset today, Oct. 2.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. in Madison.
For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.
Fauquier Health opens new internal medicine clinic in Culpeper
Fauquier Health recently opened a new internal medicine office at 1100 Sunset Lane in Culpeper that is joining forces with the existing general surgery office that opened last October.
Dr. Gurwinder Singh will lead the new office. He is board-certified in internal medicine and maintains a strong focus on adult health, diabetes, chronic disease management (such as heart and lung), preventative education, endocrinology and critical care management.
Singh graduated from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research in Amritsar, India in 2014. He completed his residency training at the Mercy Catholic Medical Center with Drexel University in Philadelphia in 2018. Prior to joining Fauquier Health, Singh spent the last several years in Williamsburg at Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians and Williamsburg Landing Primary Care.
“Fauquier Health is working towards a long-term plan to expand service offerings and care to the residents of Culpeper County. Dr. Gurwinder Singh plays a large part in this,” said Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton in a statement. “Dr. Singh will be offering Internal Medicine services to a growing, and aging population. We hope to keep expanding access to services in the future so residents do not have to travel far for care.”
Singh began seeing patients Oct. 1. For information, contact 540/812-2937.
