Community briefs for Oct. 6, 2020

October Board of Supervisors meetings today
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Oct. 6 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
During the morning session, the board will discuss how to spend the latest round of nearly $3 million in CARES Act pandemic relief from Congress. The board will also hear an update regarding current conditions and response to COVID-19 from the hospital president and director of emergency services.
On the night agenda is consideration of a request from Wise Recycling for a use permit to move its facility on Commerce Street in town to a parcel at Bragg’s Corner. Culpeper Media Network will livestream both meetings. View agenda and documents at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
VSBA Webinar today in school board office
A Virginia School Board Association webinar for the local school board, “The Top 10 Things Every Board Member Should Know About Parliamentary Procedure,” will be held at noon today, Oct. 6 in the School Board Office, Colin Owens Conference Room, 450 Radio Lane.
Narration and perspective webinar
Narration is the core of storytelling. While the possibilities are numerous, each comes with its own rules, and with its own benefits and drawbacks.
Lucie-Gabrielle Jolicoeur-Rousseau will present a two-part webinar starting at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 7 on the aspects of the more popular forms of narration, with a special focus on combinations. Session two will consist of readings of the works and sharing constructive criticism and will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 and again on Oct. 28 for group two, if needed as part of this Windmore Foundation for the Arts offering.
The cost is $30 for Windmore members and $40 for non-members at https://windmorefoundation.org/narration-bis-seminar/ Windmore members will have access to the video after the session. Become a member now at https://tinyurl.com/WFA-membership-2020-2021
VSP taking FOIA requests online at new website
Virginia State Police launched a new website at vsp.nextrequest.com on Oct. 1 that is strictly designed to aid the public with submitting and tracking Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to the agency.
The records management system also is available to attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecums and discovery requests. Media are encouraged to use the system to submit FOIA requests to the Virginia State Police as well.
“Within the first nine months of 2020, our Office of Legal Affairs has received, processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests for Virginia State Police records,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in a statement. “Public record, subpoena and discovery requests have been steadily increasing in recent years. This new online records management system will not only be of great benefit to requesters, but also streamlines the FOIA process within our statewide agency and helps the Department to more efficiently process and respond to requests.”
Zoom Family Story Time today with the Culpeper Library
The Culpeper County Library kicked off Zoom Storytimes this month.
Visit the Library’s Event Calendar at http://tlc.library.net/culpeper/ to register for all Zoom Programs.
Family Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. starting on today, Oct. 8 and every Tuesday thereafter at that time. Children of all ages are invited to join in stories, songs, activities, and more.
Video story times, easy STEAM and craft projects and funny staff challenges (rewards to Summer Readers) are available at Culpeper Library on Facebook and at https://www.youtube.com/feed/library. Teen Zoom Kahoot, “Show and Tell,” and Advisor Meetings will continue.
JMU welcomes first VP of diversity, equity and inclusion
After an extensive search attracting many candidates from around the country, James Madison University recently welcomed Brent Lewis as the inaugural associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Lewis, effective Sept. 1, is working in the Division of Student Affairs and lead for the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services.
Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said, “Dr. Lewis received unanimous support from our search committee and I see him as an incredible partner with me in shaping the future of the student experience at James Madison University.”
Lewis said he is very honored to join the JMU campus community
“I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience.”
Lewis holds a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University and previously worked in student affairs positions at Randolph College, Fayetteville State University and North Carolina Central University. He also has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses.
