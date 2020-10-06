Community briefs for Oct. 6, 2020

Lucie-Gabrielle Jolicoeur-Rousseau will present a two-part webinar starting at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 7 on the aspects of the more popular forms of narration, with a special focus on combinations. Session two will consist of readings of the works and sharing constructive criticism and will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 and again on Oct. 28 for group two, if needed as part of this Windmore Foundation for the Arts offering.

The cost is $30 for Windmore members and $40 for non-members at https://windmorefoundation.org/narration-bis-seminar/ Windmore members will have access to the video after the session. Become a member now at https://tinyurl.com/WFA-membership-2020-2021

VSP taking FOIA requests online at new website

Virginia State Police launched a new website at vsp.nextrequest.com on Oct. 1 that is strictly designed to aid the public with submitting and tracking Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to the agency.

The records management system also is available to attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecums and discovery requests. Media are encouraged to use the system to submit FOIA requests to the Virginia State Police as well.