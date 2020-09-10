Community briefs for Sept. 10, 2020

Chamber of Commerce car wash charity eventThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will host a second charity car wash 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at Culpeper Car Wash on Sperryville Pike.
For every car wash, $2 will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet. Local Young Professionals will be at the wash scrubbing tires and drying off vehicles. Tips in the form of monetary donations and pantry items will also be accepted and 100 percent will be donated to worthy cause.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, donates around 3,500 meals per week to needy families and individuals. Families are offered hope and encouragement with three meals a day and other necessary items. The Food Closet operates solely through the dedicated work of more than 90 volunteers along with from donations from local businesses, schools, churches and individuals.
Fall Bazaar Saturday for Little Fork
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church is hosting a Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonton Community Center to raise money for the Community Center and the Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. If the event is rained out it will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 instead.
For more information email ann1oconnor@aol.com.
No Excuse Mom Culpeper 5K Saturday at Yowell Meadow
No Excuse Mom Culpeper, a worldwide group with about 20 local members, hosts meetups for moms in the community to get together and work out or socialize at local parks.
On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. No Excuse Mom Culpeper will be meeting at Yowell Meadow Park for a 5K relay, participating with other groups virtually across the country. Moms have the option of running on their own or as a group at our in-person meet-up.
No Excuse Mom Culpeper has five teams of four women each committed to completing this run that has been organized by another chapter of No Excuse Mom in Austin, Texas. Cumulative run times will be submitted to the leader in Austin and prizes will be awarded. In keeping with the group’s mission, the race is free with no fees or cost to our members.
For more information please contact Marie LaForce, local coordinator, at mbrok002@odu.edu.
‘The Greatest Showman’ Saturday at Salem VFD drive-in
A drive-in presentation of 2017’s, hit music-infused, “The Greatest Showman,” will be shown at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 in the parking lot at Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, located at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., off of Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.
A suggested donation is $15 per car and the parking lot will open at 7:30 on movie night. Concessions will be available for sale and lawn chair viewing is welcome.
The Rated PG film stars Hugh Jackman as circus pioneer P.T. Barnum and was nominated for an Emmy for Best Original song for, “This is Me,” featuring Keala Settle.
Brandy Station Foundation Annual Meeting Saturday
The Brandy Station Foundation will host its Annual Meeting & Outdoor Picnic at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station.
Tickets are $30 per person with proceeds benefiting Brandy Station Foundation.
Attendees are asked to please wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Contact Larrypullen@gmail.com to make a reservation.
Mid-Day Lions Bingo to resume this weekendCulpeper Mid-Day Lions will resume Bingo this Sunday, Sept. 13 at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd. in town.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.,. with Early Birds beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to comply with occupancy and pandemic regulations. At this time, there will not be food for sale during bingo.
Masks will be required and distancing will be enforced. A full list of the club’s new COVID-19 rules can be seen at culpeperlions.org.
Bingo proceeds benefit eyeglasses and exams, scholarships, Christmas Kids, Camp Fantastic, Bland Competition, school supplies, SAFE, Team Jordan and other local charities. For information, contact mail@culpeperlions.org. The club meets at noon on the second and fourth Thursday at Pepper’s.
