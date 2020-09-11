Community briefs for Sept. 11, 2020

Culpeper CARES grant money: Round 2 deadline extended
The round two grant application deadline for Culpeper CARES small business pandemic relief has been extended to 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 13.
For information, see visitculpeperva.com/culpepercaressmallbusinessrecoverygrant.aspx. For questions specific to an application, use the “Send Message” feature in Lenderfit to contact a Grant Officer.
Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development staff will be available to answer questions or help troubleshoot the LenderFit portal through 5 p.m. today, Sept. 11 at 540/727-0611.
Unidirectional flushing next week in Southridge & hospital areaTown of Culpeper Public Works Department will perfor unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the hospital Area, including Southridge, beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and to drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water is expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
Drinking water testing for homes in Culpeper, Fauquier and RappahannockVirginia Cooperative Extension is offering testing to residents who have a well, spring or cistern as a source of their drinking water in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. The program is being offered virtually with drive by sample kit pick up and sample drop off.
Kits may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at each county Extension office. Samples will be dropped off from 7 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the offices.
Cost is $55 per sample. Registration is required by Sept. 30 at https://tinyurl.com/CulpeperVCEwelltesting2020. For information, Extension Agent Becky Gartner, Extension Agent at 540/727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District are co-sponsors of the program.
Freitas for Congress BBQ rally in CulpeperThe Culpeper County Republican Party is hosting a BBQ Rally with Congressional candidate Nick Freitas from 5 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at Kildee Farms on Batna Road.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will be special guest speaker at the event intended to Keep America Great and Take Back the 7th District, according to a campaign news release
Attendees are invited to grab a yard sign, enjoy some incredible BBQ and show their support for President Trump and Nick Freitas. The rally is free to members of the Culpeper County Republican Party and $20 for non-members. Make checks payable to Friends of Nick Freitas and mail to: CCRC P.O. Box 484 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Freitas is a state delegate representing District 30. He is running against incumbent first-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger for seat in Congress in the November election.
