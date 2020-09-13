Community briefs for Sept. 13, 2020

World War II aircraft to soar in commemorative flight over Washington
Approximately 70 World War II aircraft will take to the skies over Washington, D.C. starting at 11:30 a.m. on September 25. These historically sequenced warbird formations will fly over the Washington Mall in two-minute intervals. The formations will represent the War’s major battles concluding with a missing man formation.
More than 20 different types of vintage military aircraft are expected to participate in the flyover. Aircraft are being provided by multiple organizations and individuals whose mission is to preserve these historic artifacts in flying condition.
Some of the historic aircraft expected to participate include the P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-38 Lightning, P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt, F4U Corsair, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress, B-29 Superfortress, and others. For information, see https://ww2flyover.org/ on Facebook at WW2 Flyover or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC79cCqfZsLyZol1XtgLJ3qg
Route 20 road closures in Orange County for tree trimming
Motorists traveling on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) in Orange County this coming week between Rhoadesville and the town Orange should expect lane closures for tree trimming.
From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting this Monday, Sept. 14, Route 20 will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers from the town of Orange to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Work will take place Monday-Thursday through Sept. 30.
Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time, watch for workers near the travel lanes and to obey flagger directions.
Human Services boards annual retreat
The boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will hold its annual retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 in a conference room at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Rd.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone with questions on accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board at 540/727-0372 ext 360. People needing interpreter services for hearing or vision impairments must notify Clatterbuck by Sept. 14. The public is invited to attend.
Orange Economic Development Partnership meeting Monday
Three or more members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors may be in attendance at the Economic Development Partnership Meeting at 2 p.m. this Monday, Sept. 14 and there is potential for county business to be discussed, according to an OC government news release. The meeting will be held at A&K Development Corporation, 4444 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove.
Because We Have Music free concert series continues Sunday on Zoom
Kid Pan Alley’s livestream concert series Because We Have Music continues at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 13 on Zoom featuring Howard Levy, Mai Bloomfield, and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
The list of credits from these performers would fill a book—from Dolly Parton, The Flecktones, and Jason Mraz to Paul Simon, Leonard Cohen, and John Prine, according to a news release. The very special concert will celebrate the power of music and community.
Levy, a founding member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, is a two time Grammy Award winning musician without limits. His credits include jazz, pop, rock, world music, Latin, classical, folk, blues, country, theater, and film.
Howard is universally acknowledged as the world’s most advanced diatonic harmonica player and has recorded with Dolly Parton, Kenny Loggins, Styx, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, John Prine and others. He is also an accomplished pianist and composer, and also plays flute, ocarina, mandolin, saxophone, and percussion.
Bloomfield is a singer-songwriter-cellist-guitarist and composer who has worked and toured with Jason Mraz including a co-writing his hit singles, Have It All” (2018) and “Look For The Good” (2020). She helped start the Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls Los Angeles, a non-profit dedicated to empowering girls through music, where she teaches songwriting and serves as Art Director.
Reisler is the founder of Kid Pan Alley as well as Trapezoid, Paul Reisler & A Thousand Questions featuring Howard Levy, and Three Good Reasons. His discovery that kids make the best song co-writers led to the founding of the Kid Pan Alley. To date, he’s helped 65,000 children write more than 2,700 songs.
To join the Zoom concert, see www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert. The show is free with a tip jar to help support artists through this time of disappearing tour dates and social distancing.
This fall, Kid Pan Alley is writing songs with schools virtually, inspiring the children in the creative process and giving them the opportunity to work together with their friends to create original songs.
