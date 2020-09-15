Community briefs for Sept. 15, 2020

Bubar said he was honored to assume the role and would continue the work carried out by the office led by Cullen the last two and a half years.

“Reducing gun violence and fighting the opioid epidemic with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will remain our top priorities,” Bubar said in a statement.

He has worked with the Department of Justice since 2010 in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of North Carolina. During his tenure, Bubar handled cases involving health care fraud, narcotics, firearms and national security. He began his career in 2004 in the Chicago office of McGuireWoods, litigating business and health care cases nationwide. Bubar earned his J.D. from the Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.

Cornhole tourney at Old Trade Brewery to benefit SAFE

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) this Saturday, Sept. 19 outside at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. This is a cash prize, regulation board, bracket-style, double elimination family event with playground on site. All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families.