Community briefs for Sept. 15, 2020

Free re-certification for private pesticide applicators
Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering an online re-certification option for private pesticide applicators in categories 90 and 91. The online training is free for citizens of Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties.
Interested parties should send their name, address, phone number, email address and private pesticide applicator certificate number to Culpeper County Extension Agent Ashley Appling at ashappling@vt.edu
Participants will receive an email asking them to become a guest with the Virginia Tech Canvas System. After completing the instructions in that email, students will have access to the course. The deadline for completion is January 31, 2021. For information, call 540/727-3435 ext. 355.
Bubar is new acting U.S. Attorney for Western District
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar is now Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, including Culpeper County, effective today, Sept. 15.
Bubar replaces outgoing U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, who resigned last week after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a district court judge, according to a Justice Dept. news release.
“Dan Bubar is a career federal prosecutor and an outstanding choice to serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in western Virginia,” Cullen said in a statement.
Bubar said he was honored to assume the role and would continue the work carried out by the office led by Cullen the last two and a half years.
“Reducing gun violence and fighting the opioid epidemic with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will remain our top priorities,” Bubar said in a statement.
He has worked with the Department of Justice since 2010 in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of North Carolina. During his tenure, Bubar handled cases involving health care fraud, narcotics, firearms and national security. He began his career in 2004 in the Chicago office of McGuireWoods, litigating business and health care cases nationwide. Bubar earned his J.D. from the Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.
Cornhole tourney at Old Trade Brewery to benefit SAFE
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) this Saturday, Sept. 19 outside at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. This is a cash prize, regulation board, bracket-style, double elimination family event with playground on site. All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families.
Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration available for $25 and is encouraged. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the brewery. Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly at Old House on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. For information and registration, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Virtual House Call: COVID-19 and Dementia
Dr. Jonathan Evans will offer a free Virtual House Call at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Sept. 17 on the topic of COVID-19 and Dementia.
Piedmont Dementia Education Committee is sponsoring the Zoom group conversation especially for anyone facing the challenges of having a loved one with dementia living in a long-term care facility.
Participants are encouraged to bring all their questions for Dr. Evans, a geriatric specialist who interacts regularly with residents of nursing homes and their families.
See https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html to register and receive the Zoom link.
