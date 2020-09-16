Community briefs for Sept. 16, 2020

Drive-thru spaghetti at Rapidan VFDThe Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the station house, 9729 Locust Dale Rd. in Rapidan.
This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and younger). On the menu will be spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookies and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC guidelines.
Virtual ribbon cutting for new imaging centerA virtual Ribbon Cutting for the new Novant Health UVA Health System Outpatient Imaging Center on Main Street in Culpeper will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 on Facebook Live at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce page.
Meet the team, tour the building, see the equipment and help welcome this new addition to the community from the comfort of home.
The Outpatient Imaging Center is located at 509 S. Main St. and is dedicated to providing exceptional Medical Imaging and accurate diagnosis’ at an affordable cost, according to a chamber release.
Culpeper Human Services boards annual retreat todayThe boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will hold its annual retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 16 in a conference room at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Rd. The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities.
Anyone with questions on accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board at 540/727-0372 ext 360. The public is invited to attend.
New office: Orange County Economic Dev. and Tourism The Orange County Economic Development and Tourism offices have relocated to its newly renovated administration space.
The new offices are at 109 W. Main St. in the town of Orange in the building also known as the Historic Clerk’s Office. It is located next to the historic courthouse. For information, contact project manager Rose Deal at 540/672-1238.
Culpeper Food Closet —Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: canned fruit, canned vegetables and Sloppy Joe mix.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet accepts monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Metal smith, fire creator are SNP Artists in Residence Shenandoah National Park recently announced the selection of two artists during September for the Artist-in-Residence program. Harlan Butt is a metalsmith and Paul Chojnowski creates fire drawings.
Butt is considered one of the world’s premier contemporary enamelists. Over the span of his 40-year career, he has appeared in dozens of exhibitions and his work is included in the collections of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London; the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, the Shippo Art Museum in Ama-City, Japan; and the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. As an enamelist who melds time-honored techniques, the artist has transformed expectations of the medium, according to a park news release.
Chojnowski began burning and scorching wood and paper to create his images in the early 1990s. Since then, his fire drawings have been shown in group and solo exhibitions in art centers, museums and galleries nationally. His current work evolved as a result of his conscious effort to embrace art historical traditions while rejecting the traditional processes.
Both residencies will run through September 28. Chojnowski will host a watch party on Facebook during his residency. Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook for details.
Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.
“We are pleased to select two artists with unique talents for the September Artist-in Residence Program,” said Acting Superintendent Lewis Rogers. “We look forward to the exceptional works they will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty.”
Shenandoah National Park Trust supports the artist program with a generous donation.
“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman. For information, see www.snptrust.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!