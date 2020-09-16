Community briefs for Sept. 16, 2020

Metal smith, fire creator are SNP Artists in Residence Shenandoah National Park recently announced the selection of two artists during September for the Artist-in-Residence program. Harlan Butt is a metalsmith and Paul Chojnowski creates fire drawings.

Butt is considered one of the world’s premier contemporary enamelists. Over the span of his 40-year career, he has appeared in dozens of exhibitions and his work is included in the collections of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London; the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, the Shippo Art Museum in Ama-City, Japan; and the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. As an enamelist who melds time-honored techniques, the artist has transformed expectations of the medium, according to a park news release.

Chojnowski began burning and scorching wood and paper to create his images in the early 1990s. Since then, his fire drawings have been shown in group and solo exhibitions in art centers, museums and galleries nationally. His current work evolved as a result of his conscious effort to embrace art historical traditions while rejecting the traditional processes.

Both residencies will run through September 28. Chojnowski will host a watch party on Facebook during his residency. Follow Shenandoah National Park on Facebook for details.