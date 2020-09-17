Community briefs for Sept. 17, 2020

Next month’s distribution will be same time and place on Saturday, Oct. 17. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Motorcycle poker run for Culpeper Food Closet

All motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to join a 100-mile scenic ride of the area beginning at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 20 from Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in Culpeper.

Sign-up is at 10 a.m. for $20 per hand at this ride sponsored by ABATE of Virginia Culpeper Chapter. All proceeds will benefit the Culpeper Food Closet in loving memory of Jim Orange and the group’s sister, JoMama Webb.

The ride will end in Amissville with prizes, food and beverages. For information, contact Sharon Keaton at 540/445-5338.

Windmore upgrades sound equipment for the arts

The Culpeper-based cultural nonprofit Windmore Foundation for the Arts recently purchased new sound equipment with direction from Stageworks Program Direcftor Jessy Mahr, who selected the best components that were also easy to use.