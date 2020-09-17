Community briefs for Sept. 17, 2020

Frosty’s ice cream shop ribbon cutting today on North Main
A ribbon cutting celebration for Frosty’s ice cream will be held at 1 p.m. today, Sept. 17 in the tiny shop next to the pocket park at 128 N. Main St. in downtown Culpeper.
Come meet owner Michael Little and enjoy samples of Blue Bell ice cream while welcoming this new local business that also offers hot dogs, candies, soda and more.
Contact frostysicecream1@yahoo.com or 540/825-9897.
Culpeper 2A Blood Drive Friday in Brandy Station
Culpeper County 2A is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station.
Appointments are required. Please visit the CC2A Facebook page to learn more and make an appointment.
Empowering Culpeper drive-thu food distribution
Empowering Culpeper, People Inc.’s all-volunteer giveaway food program, will host its next drive-thru distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19 in the parking lot at Culpeper County High School.
Each household will be required to meet income eligibility criteria and register prior to the event. Volunteers will be available to assist with registration on-site and will continue to follow distancing guidelines. Vehicles should enter the distribution from Achievement Drive via Route 229, North Main Street.
Next month’s distribution will be same time and place on Saturday, Oct. 17. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Motorcycle poker run for Culpeper Food Closet
All motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to join a 100-mile scenic ride of the area beginning at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 20 from Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in Culpeper.
Sign-up is at 10 a.m. for $20 per hand at this ride sponsored by ABATE of Virginia Culpeper Chapter. All proceeds will benefit the Culpeper Food Closet in loving memory of Jim Orange and the group’s sister, JoMama Webb.
The ride will end in Amissville with prizes, food and beverages. For information, contact Sharon Keaton at 540/445-5338.
Windmore upgrades sound equipment for the arts
The Culpeper-based cultural nonprofit Windmore Foundation for the Arts recently purchased new sound equipment with direction from Stageworks Program Direcftor Jessy Mahr, who selected the best components that were also easy to use.
Piedmont Community Band, StageWorks Theater Group, the Writers’ group and the Summer Camp program will all be able to use the equipment as needed during their performances, according to a Windmore release.
Mahr is also training young people interested in theater production how to use and care for the equipment that makes it possible to do outdoor performances. It allows the audience to hear younger children as they speak or sing and the children learn about the care of microphones.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!