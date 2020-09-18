Community briefs for Sept. 18, 2020

Free meals for all CCPS students
Effective immediately, Culpeper County Public Schools will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and younger.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through Dec. 31. The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.
Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
Culpeper County Food Service Department offers daily grab-and-go meals for all virtual and hybrid learning students at all 10 school locations locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Each meal will include a complete lunch for that school day and a complete breakfast for the next school day.
VA War Memorial National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Today, Sept. 18 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The Virginia War Memorial will honor and remember all American service members who were held as a Prisoner of War (POW) or were reported as Missing in Action (MIA) with a series of special exhibits and programs.
The Memorial this week updated its Virginians Missing in Action exhibit to reflect those service members whose remains have been identified and returned in recent years.
All are welcome to log on for a free, livestream presentation at 1 p.m. today, “Never Forgotten: The Mission to Bring our MIAs Home.” Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle and Col. Bob Gahagan, (USA, Ret.), former leader of the Joint Task Forces, will talk about America’s continuing efforts to search for and recover missing American service members. Register at vawarmemorial.org/learn/livestreams/.
There were nearly 124,000 Americans held as POWs during World War II, more than 7,100 during the Korean War, over 750 during the Vietnam War, and 23 during the Gulf War. Still listed as MIA are 72,579 Americans from World War II, 7,578 from the Korean War, 1,586 from the Vietnam War, 126 from the Cold War, 1 from Operation El Dorado Canyon (Libya, 1986), and 5 from the Gulf War(s).
GIANT, Martin’s to hire 4,000
The GIANT Company, including Martin’s Grocery, announced Tuesday it is now hiring an additional 4,000 part-and full-time team members to meet the continuing demand for groceries both now and into the busy holiday season.
With immediate openings across the organization, new team members will be immersed in a robust training program, rooted in the company’s newly launched brand platform, For Today’s Table.
The GIANT Company is committed to investing in its 35,000 talented team members by offering best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement and encourage work-life balance, according to a company release.
Late last year, the company announced the launch of new parental leave benefits providing qualifying full- and part-time team members four weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child. This is in addition to the six weeks paid short-term disability for birthing mothers. Eligible team members can also get paid time off, education reimbursement, healthcare and disability coverage.
Apply for a job at GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.
Singer/songwriter night Sunday
It’s singer/songwriter night at, "Because We Have Music," Kid Pan Alley’s livestream concert series, continuing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The performers are Steve Seskin who has penned hits for everyone from Tim McGraw to Peter, Paul and Mary, songstress Lyn Koonce, and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Sign up to be part of the audience or RSVP to watch the Facebook Live simulcast at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert. The concerts are free, but there is a tip jar to show appreciation and support of the artists during this endless summer of cancelled performances.
Seskin’s song, “Don’t Laugh At Me,” was a finalist for CMA “Song of the Year” in 1999 and spurred an entire tolerance movement, launched by the Don’t Laugh at Me Project. Other Seskin hits include: “I Think About You,” “Life’s A Dance,” “No Doubt About It,” “If You’ve Got Love” and “Grown Men Don’t Cry.”
Koonce mixes the sounds of alt-country and pop, with a hint of blues, to make a music that is both powerful and comforting. She was a recent winner of American Songwriter Magazine Lyric Contest and has shared the stage with the Indigo Girls, Amy Speace and others.
Reisler is a composer, songwriter, recording artists, performer and teacher. He’s the founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley, co-founder of Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons.
Literacy Council holds tutor training
The Culpeper Literacy Council will be holding new tutor orientation and training on Tuesday, September 22. Come properly distanced and masked at 415 S. Main St in Culpeper. The meeting will be in the back of the building, up the wooden stairs.
Online and in-person tutoring and classes are ongoing. Commitment is two hours a week, all materials and training are provided. There is no need to speak another language. Teaching English can help someone get a better job, communicate with their doctor and so much more. Literacy changes lives.
If interested, email director@culpeperliteracy.org
