Community briefs for Sept. 18, 2020

Seskin’s song, “Don’t Laugh At Me,” was a finalist for CMA “Song of the Year” in 1999 and spurred an entire tolerance movement, launched by the Don’t Laugh at Me Project. Other Seskin hits include: “I Think About You,” “Life’s A Dance,” “No Doubt About It,” “If You’ve Got Love” and “Grown Men Don’t Cry.”

Koonce mixes the sounds of alt-country and pop, with a hint of blues, to make a music that is both powerful and comforting. She was a recent winner of American Songwriter Magazine Lyric Contest and has shared the stage with the Indigo Girls, Amy Speace and others.

Reisler is a composer, songwriter, recording artists, performer and teacher. He’s the founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley, co-founder of Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons.

Literacy Council holds tutor training

The Culpeper Literacy Council will be holding new tutor orientation and training on Tuesday, September 22. Come properly distanced and masked at 415 S. Main St in Culpeper. The meeting will be in the back of the building, up the wooden stairs.