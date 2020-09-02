Community briefs for Sept. 2, 2020

Hotspot, para-educators to help Richardsville community
The Culpeper County Library has provided a WiFi hotspot to the Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company to serve the community with high speed internet.
In addition, beginning today, Sept. 2, two para-educators will be on site at the firehouse, located 18 miles from downtown, to help the area’s kids with online learning, according to a company post.
The sessions, per an arrangement facilitated by the Culpeper County School Board with Pearl Sample Elementary School, will be held 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Parents must call the school at 540/825-5448 to reserve a spot in one of the sessions. The COVID-19 mitigation plan implemented by the Culpeper County School will be followed.
Orange to give free PPE kits to small businesses, nonprofits
Starting in mid-September, Orange County Economic Development will offer small businesses and non-profits with 50 or less employees free personal protective equipment kits. The local government outreach aims to enhance support to organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kits will contain a box of gloves and disposable masks, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a window cling, and information on the proper use and care of PPE. The kits will help organizations offset unexpected supply expenses and ensure a safe environment for employers, employees, volunteers, and customers, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development.
To reserve a kit, contact 540/672-1238 or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov
Brandy Station VFD to resume Saturday night bingo
Brandy Station Volunteer Department will resume Saturday night bingo, with restrictions, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Due to the continued pandemic, the fire hall will be operating at half capacity so those wishing to play are encouraged to arrive early. Face masks will be required except when eating and drinking. Temperature checks will be given prior to entry and six-feet distance will be maintained between all in attendance.
For a full list of the guidelines and a schedule, see http://www.bsvfd.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Bingo-Program-September-12-2020.pdf
Got 2 MOVE presents: Culpeper Cereal Giveaway
A local church will give away a breakfast staple during an upcoming charitable event in Culpeper.
The Culpeper Cereal Giveaway, sponsored by Got 2 MOVE: The MOVE Church, will be held 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 5 in the parking of the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. The first 100 families to arrive will receive two free boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk.
A ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge, the MOVE in Got 2 MOVE stands for Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory Through Excellence. The church is accepting donations for the cereal giveaway at its cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to The MOVE Church P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, Va. 22701. Makes checks payable to Got 2 MOVE. For information, see Got2Move on Facebook.
CCPS webinar: Back-to-School in a Pandemic
A virtual workshop for parents, “What to Expect with Back-to-School in a Pandemic,” will be held on Sept. 3. Email kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org to register.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!