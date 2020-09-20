Community briefs for Sept. 20, 2020

The special month recognizes Hispanic’s integral role in business, education, military, government and in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said.

“It is in part because of these contributions that our Hispanic and Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. As we battle this virus and work together to move our Commonwealth forward, we must also renew our commitment to confronting generational health inequities and remain focused on ensuring that Hispanic and Latino Virginians are counted in the 2020 Census,” Northam said.

The governor called on Virginians to unite in efforts to build a more equitable, more welcoming and more inclusive state.

REC Cares: Help continues through pandemicRappahannock Electric Cooperative has changed methods during the pandemic to support the communities it serves.

“We adapted quickly in early spring to move resources we would have used at community events toward groups that are helping those in need,” said cooperative spokesman Casey Hollins in a release.