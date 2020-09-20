Community briefs for Sept. 20, 2020

Job Fair this week in parking lot at Culpeper BaptistThe Virginia Career Works – Culpeper Center will host an Outdoor Job Fair 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot, 318 S. West St. downtown.
Five exciting Culpeper businesses will participate with job openings in education, engineering, warehouse, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction. Applicants should bring their mask and resume. To register or for resume assistance, contact 540/212-4570 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
Participating employers will be Culpeper Medical Center—UVA/Novant, Communications Corporation of America, Chemung/Cedar Mountain Stone, Child Development Center and CabinetWorks.
Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month celebrated in VirginiaHispanic and Latino Heritage Month began recently and is being recognized in Virginia through Oct. 15, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
He acknowledged tremendous contributions the population has made throughout Virginia and the U.S.
“For generations, Hispanic and Latino Americans have shaped our Commonwealth and their stories are woven into the fabric of our communities,” Northam said, calling it Virginia history. “With nearly 800,000 Virginians of Hispanic and Latino descent who proudly call Virginia home, our communities are richer and more vibrant thanks to their culture and traditions.”
The special month recognizes Hispanic’s integral role in business, education, military, government and in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said.
“It is in part because of these contributions that our Hispanic and Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. As we battle this virus and work together to move our Commonwealth forward, we must also renew our commitment to confronting generational health inequities and remain focused on ensuring that Hispanic and Latino Virginians are counted in the 2020 Census,” Northam said.
The governor called on Virginians to unite in efforts to build a more equitable, more welcoming and more inclusive state.
REC Cares: Help continues through pandemicRappahannock Electric Cooperative has changed methods during the pandemic to support the communities it serves.
“We adapted quickly in early spring to move resources we would have used at community events toward groups that are helping those in need,” said cooperative spokesman Casey Hollins in a release.
REC provided financial support and donated items to local groups this summer so they could continue doing work in their communities. Company representatives typically enjoy meeting member-owners at farmers markets during warm weather. But though unable to attend in person, REC donated hundreds of reusable tote bags to markets in Clarke County, Ashland, Bowling Green and Mineral for shoppers to use.
REC also donated $1,000 to the Lord Fairfax Area Branch of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank; Winchester Rescue Mission; Front Royal CCAP and the Boys and Girls Club of Madison.
“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of people’s lives,” added REC spokesman Brian Wolfe. “These community gives will help organizations that are facing a higher demand for emergency services, clothing, food and child-care needs.”
Get ready for fall foliage viewing in Shenandoah NationalShenandoah National Park is nearing launch of its annual fall tracking montage.
What does that mean? It means the park will have a multitude of ways for people to best determine when they want to visit the park to view autumn colors.
A park ranger will host a weekly broadcast at 2 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook and YouTube to deliver a fall color update—i.e. peak check—as well as travel tips, ways to recreate responsibly, special topics, and a new crowd-sourced timelapse
Park personnel have developed several ways to keep visitors posted but they are asked to remember: Shenandoah is more than 100 miles long and spans a wide elevation range. Fall color conditions can vary dramatically from area to area, and weather affects the color from hour-to-hour, according to a park release. Because of this, it’s impossible to predict a peak time for fall color.
On Thursdays, the park will post a photo on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook from three different photo locations. In addition, a fall color web cam at https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/view_webcam.htmwill provide real time images of how one mountain peak in Shenandoah appears.
See https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fall.htm for information.
Orange broadband meeting is Monday
The Orange County Broadband Authority will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. this Monday, Sept. 21. There will be no physical public access and no opportunity for public comment.
View the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
