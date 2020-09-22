Community briefs for Sept. 22, 2020

Personal care products needed this week at Culpeper Food Closet
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are personal care items: toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap (bars or liquid), shaving supplies, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, toilet paper and feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper, behind the church. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
EVHS Choir selling JFK White House holiday ornaments
The Eastern View High School Choir is now selling the official 2020 White House Ornaments which celebrates the presidency of John F. Kennedy. Ornaments are $25.
To purchase one, contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621. Supplies are limited. The choir appreciates the support.
Disability coalition forms to serve Culpeper area
A new coalition is meeting regularly to share information and collaborate on initiatives benefiting people with disabilities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.
Founding Members of the Disability Coalition of North Central Virginia represent: ABC Behavior, The Arc of North Central Virginia, Benevolence United Disability Resource Center, Independence Empowerment Center, North Star Stables Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, Special Olympics Area 17, Special Olympics Area 27, Piedmont TOP Soccer, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitation Services and Young Life Capernaum Culpeper
Representatives first met in early March at the PATH Foundation in Warrenton to explore the need for a disability-focused coalition in this area, and options for its structure, according to a news release on Monday. The coalition’s first initiative was creating a virtual brochure at https://tinyurl.com/y7esl7lu to help people with developmental disabilities learn to wear face masks with teaching materials and adaptive mask options.
The Coalition is seeking additional members from the nonprofit and public sector and is available to help organizations and businesses find ways to serve people with disabilities in the community.
Culpeper 9th graders get free watercraft pass to Lake Pelham Adventures
Culpeper County ninth grade students have until Oct. 18 to use the free rental pass to Lake Pelham Adventures they received when picking up their Chromebooks for virtual learning last month Eastern View and Culpeper County High Schools.
Lake Pelham Adventures offers canoe, kayak, paddle board and paddle boat rentals and is located behind the Ole Country Store and Bakery along U.S. Route 29 South.
The free access for local students was made possible in partnership with Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Culpeper County, Culpeper County Schools and other local groups that received a grant from Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth Childhood Obesity Prevention. Established in 1999 by the Virginia General Assembly, the Foundation empowers Virginia’s youth to make healthy choices.
Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grant Administrator secured the $32,741 award in May, 2018.
“This grant has afforded us the opportunity to create a Healthy Community Action Team, offer free physical fitness programs though Culpeper Parks and Recreation, and provide free weekly fitness programs to all of the Kid Central after school care sites in partnership with Culpeper Sport and Fitness and Culpeper Wellness Foundation group fitness staff. As we reached the end of the two-year award period we looked for new ways to offer Culpeper youth free physical recreation opportunities that were safe and achievable with respect to Covid-19,” she said.
Shine & Dine Wednesdays at Prince Michel
Looking for something to look forward to mid-week? Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery along U.S. Route 29 in Leon is now hosting Shine and Dine Wednesdays. The venue will be open until 8 p.m., offering live music and moonshine BBQ sandwiches.
