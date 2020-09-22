Community briefs for Sept. 22, 2020

Culpeper 9th graders get free watercraft pass to Lake Pelham Adventures

Culpeper County ninth grade students have until Oct. 18 to use the free rental pass to Lake Pelham Adventures they received when picking up their Chromebooks for virtual learning last month Eastern View and Culpeper County High Schools.

Lake Pelham Adventures offers canoe, kayak, paddle board and paddle boat rentals and is located behind the Ole Country Store and Bakery along U.S. Route 29 South.

The free access for local students was made possible in partnership with Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Culpeper County, Culpeper County Schools and other local groups that received a grant from Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth Childhood Obesity Prevention. Established in 1999 by the Virginia General Assembly, the Foundation empowers Virginia’s youth to make healthy choices.

Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grant Administrator secured the $32,741 award in May, 2018.