Community briefs for Sept. 23, 2020

Hydrant flushing today, tomorrow on Orange RoadTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution hydrants in sections of the High Pressure Zone area, including Orange Road and Elizabeth Crossing, beginning today, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Sept. 24, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and to drive slowly in the work zone.

Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

NMAAHC presents Women’s E3 Virtual Summit Thursday

The National Museum of African-American History & Culture, a Smithsonian institution on the National Mall, will present the 2020 Women’s E3 Virtual Summit at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 24 via livestream.

Register for the free event at https://nmaahc.si.edu/womens-e3-virtual-summit