Community briefs for Sept. 23, 2020

Hydrant flushing today, tomorrow on Orange RoadTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution hydrants in sections of the High Pressure Zone area, including Orange Road and Elizabeth Crossing, beginning today, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Sept. 24, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and to drive slowly in the work zone.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
NMAAHC presents Women’s E3 Virtual Summit Thursday
The National Museum of African-American History & Culture, a Smithsonian institution on the National Mall, will present the 2020 Women’s E3 Virtual Summit at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 24 via livestream.
Register for the free event at https://nmaahc.si.edu/womens-e3-virtual-summit
Women’s E3 Summit brings together women of all ages, industries and businesses to discuss the Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement of African American women in today’s world. This year’s summit will bring together today’s most exciting voices in the national movement for voting rights, health equity, and social justice.
Panelists will include gospel singer Yolanda Yvette Adams; Melanie Campbell, CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation; Aalayah Eastman, Parkland survivor and racial equity activist; WUSA weeknight anchor Lesli Foster; Inaugural U.S. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman; Dr. Patrice A. Harris, former president of the American Medical Association; The View co-host Sunny Hostin; former adviser to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett; TODAY Show co-host Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the MLK Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. Museum leaders are Dr. Spencecr Crow, interim director and Kinshasha Holman Conwill, deputy director.
Watch some of today’s most prominent African American women speak candidly about the state of our world. Tanisha Anderson—Ella Baker—Sandra Bland—Fannie Lou Hamer—Atatiana Jefferson—Breonna Taylor.
“We will say their names and pay tribute to the many women who inspire our efforts for change,” according to event publicity.
From an inspirational opening performed by gospel great Yolanda Adams, to messages of strength and perseverance shared through the lives of Ida B. Wells, Dorothy Height, and Michelle Obama, this year’s Summit will inform, motivate, and uplift.
Vineyard benefit for Madison County Literacy CouncilRevalation Vineyards in the gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset on Oct. 2.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. in Madison. For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.
Auditions for outdoor musical, ‘Yes, Virginia’ at Culpeper DepotStageworks is excited to announce a holiday production, “Yes, Virginia, The Musical,” to be performed outdoors December 12 and 13 down by the Culpeper Depot.
Inspired by the true story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the “New York Sun” newspaper in 1897, to ask about the existence of Santa Claus. The Sun’s editor responded with a poignantly-worded essay that became one of the most famous newspaper editorials of all time.
Auditions are this Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Sign up to audition at https://form.jotform.com/202576229490156
