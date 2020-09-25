Community briefs for Sept. 25, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive-thru spaghetti dinner this Sunday at Rapidan VFDThe Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 27 at the stationhouse, 9729 Locust Dale Rd. in Rapidan.

This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and younger). On the menu will be spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookies and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC guidelines.

National Public Lands Day this weekend at Sky MeadowsA conservation effort open to the public will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26 at Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier.

Attendees should meet in Lost Mountain Parking lot to learn about the Emerald Ash borer beetle that has decimated ash trees along the Blue Ridge Mountains including in Sky Meadows. The destructive beetles leave few seed-producing trees and endanger forest ecosystems, according to a park release.