Community briefs for Sept. 25, 2020

Drive-thru spaghetti dinner this Sunday at Rapidan VFDThe Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 27 at the stationhouse, 9729 Locust Dale Rd. in Rapidan.
This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and younger). On the menu will be spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookies and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC guidelines.
National Public Lands Day this weekend at Sky MeadowsA conservation effort open to the public will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26 at Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier.
Attendees should meet in Lost Mountain Parking lot to learn about the Emerald Ash borer beetle that has decimated ash trees along the Blue Ridge Mountains including in Sky Meadows. The destructive beetles leave few seed-producing trees and endanger forest ecosystems, according to a park release.
Park conservation efforts bring hope that live, seed producing ash trees will continue to propagate, thus creating future generations in our forests. Attendees will join park rangers and volunteer Master Naturalists to assess and monitor the health of various Ash tree groves located throughout the park. Team up with a survey crew assigned to different park trails and feel proud knowing you helped preserved Sky Meadows Ash tree population for future generations.
No experience is required. Round trip hike distances range from 5 to 7 miles over rolling terrain. Participants sholud dress for the weather, wear sturdy hiking boots and bring water, lunch, bug spray and sun screen.
For information, contact SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov or 540/592-3556. State park parking fee per car is $10.
