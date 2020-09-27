Community briefs for Sept. 27, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auditions today for musical, ‘Yes, Virginia’ at Depot

Stageworks is excited to announce a holiday production, “Yes, Virginia, The Musical,” to be performed outdoors December 12 and 13 down by the Culpeper Depot.

Inspired by the true story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the “New York Sun” newspaper in 1897, to ask about the existence of Santa Claus. The Sun’s editor responded with a poignantly-worded essay that became one of the most famous newspaper editorials of all time.

The last day of auditions is today, Sunday, Sept. 27. Sign up to audition at https://form.jotform.com/202576229490156 .

Mid-Day Lions Bingo

The local Mid-Day Lions is back hosting bingo 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.

Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity 75. Mask required. Social Distanced.

Vineyard benefit for Madison County Literacy Council

Revalation Vineyards in the gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset on Oct. 2.