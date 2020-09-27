Community briefs for Sept. 27, 2020

Auditions today for musical, ‘Yes, Virginia’ at Depot
Stageworks is excited to announce a holiday production, “Yes, Virginia, The Musical,” to be performed outdoors December 12 and 13 down by the Culpeper Depot.
Inspired by the true story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the “New York Sun” newspaper in 1897, to ask about the existence of Santa Claus. The Sun’s editor responded with a poignantly-worded essay that became one of the most famous newspaper editorials of all time.
The last day of auditions is today, Sunday, Sept. 27. Sign up to audition at https://form.jotform.com/202576229490156 .
Mid-Day Lions Bingo
The local Mid-Day Lions is back hosting bingo 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.
Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity 75. Mask required. Social Distanced.
Vineyard benefit for Madison County Literacy Council
Revalation Vineyards in the gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset on Oct. 2.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. in Madison. For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.
EVHS Choir s
elling JFK White House holiday ornaments
The Eastern View High School Choir is now selling the official 2020 White House Ornaments which celebrates the presidency of John F. Kennedy. Ornaments are $25.
To purchase one, contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621. Supplies are limited. The choir appreciates the support.
Disability coalition forms to serve Culpeper area
A new coalition is meeting regularly to share information and collaborate on initiatives benefiting people with disabilities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.
Founding Members of the Disability Coalition of North Central Virginia represent: ABC Behavior, The Arc of North Central Virginia, Benevolence United Disability Resource Center, Independence Empowerment Center, North Star Stables Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, Special Olympics Area 17, Special Olympics Area 27, Piedmont TOP Soccer, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitation Services and Young Life Capernaum Culpeper
Representatives first met in early March at the PATH Foundation in Warrenton to explore the need for a disability-focused coalition in this area, and options for its structure, according to a news release on Monday. The coalition’s first initiative was creating a virtual brochure at https://tinyurl.com/y7esl7lu to help people with developmental disabilities learn to wear face masks with teaching materials and adaptive mask options.
The Coalition is seeking additional members from the nonprofit and public sector and is available to help organizations and businesses find ways to serve people with disabilities in the community.
