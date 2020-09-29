Community briefs for Sept. 29, 2020

Graves Apple Harvest Fest, 2020 version, starts this weekend

Graves Mountain Farm, a Virginia Century Farm, will host its annual Apple Harvest Festival for first three Saturdays and Sundays in October, beginning this coming weekend.

Face masks and distancing will be required to keep the community well during the ongoing pandemic according to a farm release. Attendance will by advance ticket sale only with groups limited to 1,000 patrons for each morning (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 p.m.) sessions.

As one group or person exits, more tickets may be available at the gates for the weekend events happening Oct. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18. The Apple Harvest Festival will have the same home-grown, community get-together sensibility with local live country or bluegrass music, vendors, hay rides (with distance and masks), the Hay Maze (with distance between groups), pony rides, trail rides, petting zoo, apple and pumpkin patches, craft beer and wine tent (new), the Graves own canned goods—apple butter, jams, jellies, applesauce, fresh cider, apple butter doughnuts, Funnel cake, Pop-Pop’s Kettle Corn, Brunswick stew, the usual burgers and dogs, and “Pick Your Own Apples” for as long as the trees can keep them.