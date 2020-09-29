Community briefs for Sept. 29, 2020

Graves Apple Harvest Fest, 2020 version, starts this weekend
Graves Mountain Farm, a Virginia Century Farm, will host its annual Apple Harvest Festival for first three Saturdays and Sundays in October, beginning this coming weekend.
Face masks and distancing will be required to keep the community well during the ongoing pandemic according to a farm release. Attendance will by advance ticket sale only with groups limited to 1,000 patrons for each morning (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 p.m.) sessions.
As one group or person exits, more tickets may be available at the gates for the weekend events happening Oct. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18. The Apple Harvest Festival will have the same home-grown, community get-together sensibility with local live country or bluegrass music, vendors, hay rides (with distance and masks), the Hay Maze (with distance between groups), pony rides, trail rides, petting zoo, apple and pumpkin patches, craft beer and wine tent (new), the Graves own canned goods—apple butter, jams, jellies, applesauce, fresh cider, apple butter doughnuts, Funnel cake, Pop-Pop’s Kettle Corn, Brunswick stew, the usual burgers and dogs, and “Pick Your Own Apples” for as long as the trees can keep them.
“Keeping our visitors, our staff, and our valley safe are our and the county’s key concerns and that means keeping attendance below one thousand patrons at any time, doing social distancing, wearing masks and having all parts of the Festival outside in the sunlight,” said Rachel Graves in a statement. “We took the advice of our county health department as the foundation for our re-working of the Festival this year. Next year, we hope to be back to normal—free and open to all comers, if COVID-19 allows.”
The Apple Harvest Festival at Graves is a local, 50-year tradition of the community coming together to support farmers. And not just the Graves farmers, but farms from along the Blue Ridge as well are the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local school teams and scouts.
Tickets are $10 for adults to 13 years, $5 for children 12 to 4 years and free for all toddlers 3 years and younger. It is a rain or shine event with no refunds. Purchase tickets at gravesmountain.com/tickets/ or contact 540/923-4231.
Overnight lane closures on Route 29 in Greene Co.
Motorists traveling this week on northbound U.S. Route 29 (Seminole Trail) in Greene County should expect potential delays as work begins on a project to rehabilitate the bridge over the Rapidan River near the Madison County line.
VDOT contractor Lanford Brothers Company, Inc. of Roanoke will perform a hydro demolition of the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.
Drivers should expect nightly northbound lane closures all this week through Oct. 2, while the contractor mobilizes, mills the bridge deck and makes other preparations for the hydro demolition and latex overlay process.
Extended single lane closures will take place during the week for this project. One northbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. Oct. 5 until 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Additional extended lane closures will be announced.
Water system flushing starting today in Town Square areaTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the Town Square area, beginning today, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Crews will be working daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and to drive slowly. Some discoloration of water is expected, but should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
Cabaret Night at the Clubhouse
Lake of the Wood Players of Orange County will present an evening of Broadway music at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 on the clubhouse deck.
Come hear favorite tunes from Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Wicked, Joseph, Phantom of the Opera and many more.
Starring vocalists will be Michelle Ditzler, Jeff Kyer, Cynthia Palmer, Dave Schubert and Mallori Wilkinson. Reservations are recommended at 540/972-2221.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!