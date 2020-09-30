Community briefs for Sept. 30, 2020

Career and volunteer firefighters and medics will be honored along with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police and Virginia State Police. There will be dinner, dessert, program and an awards ceremony. Valor Awards will be given to individuals or teams for a specific act of extraordinary bravery and exceptional valor while in the line of duty. Tickets are $25 for first responders, $35 for community members and $50 to honor a local hero. See Culpeper County Valor Awards on Facebook for information or contact amy@culpeperchamber.com

No OysterFest—but still support the Free Clinic of CulpeperThe “Aww Shucks” campaign of the Free Clinic of Culpeper is now underway.

This replaces the annual Oysterfest fundraiser, cancelled due to the pandemic. Donations ensure that quality healthcare stays available to local clinic patients. Make a contribution at https://freeclinicofculpeper.org/donate/

Zoom Story Times at the libraryThe Culpeper County Library is kicking off Zoom Storytimes this month.

Mother Goose Time, which includes rhymes, songs, and lots of movement, will be at 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. This program is geared towards babies and toddlers, but older children can bring a stuffed animal “baby” to participate.