Community briefs for Sept. 30, 2020

Middle School Spirit Night at Jersey Mike’sCulpeper Middle School PTO Spirit Night will be held today, Sept. 30 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Subs, 765 Nalles Mill Rd. in Culpeper. The business will donate a portion of sales to the PTO.
Culpeper Cycling Century Saturday is at full capacity This weekend’s 13th Annual Culpeper Cycling Century bike ride hosted by Culpeper County Parks & Recreation is at full capacity.
The ride will take place Saturday, Oct. 3. Riders will traverse a 30, 60, or 100 mile paved road course in the scenic Piedmont Region of Virginia.
Be on the lookout for hundreds of cyclists travelling through Culpeper and surrounding counties, taking in beautiful views of scenic back roads and rolling farms.
Rest stops will be provided approximately every 25 miles on the 100 and 60 mile routes and every 15 miles on the 30-mile route. See CulpeperCyclingCentury.com for details on how the event will follow current health and safety guidelines. The 2021 Cycling Century will be held Oct. 2.
Culpeper County Valor Awards tonight at Salem VFDThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will recognize the efforts of local first responders at the Valor Awards, taking place at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 30 at Salem Volunteer Fire Hall.
Career and volunteer firefighters and medics will be honored along with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police and Virginia State Police. There will be dinner, dessert, program and an awards ceremony. Valor Awards will be given to individuals or teams for a specific act of extraordinary bravery and exceptional valor while in the line of duty. Tickets are $25 for first responders, $35 for community members and $50 to honor a local hero. See Culpeper County Valor Awards on Facebook for information or contact amy@culpeperchamber.com
No OysterFest—but still support the Free Clinic of CulpeperThe “Aww Shucks” campaign of the Free Clinic of Culpeper is now underway.
This replaces the annual Oysterfest fundraiser, cancelled due to the pandemic. Donations ensure that quality healthcare stays available to local clinic patients. Make a contribution at https://freeclinicofculpeper.org/donate/
Zoom Story Times at the libraryThe Culpeper County Library is kicking off Zoom Storytimes this month.
Mother Goose Time, which includes rhymes, songs, and lots of movement, will be at 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. This program is geared towards babies and toddlers, but older children can bring a stuffed animal “baby” to participate.
Family Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. starting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and every Tuesday thereafter at that time. Children of all ages are invited to join in stories, songs, activities, and more.
Grade School “Show and Tell” will kick off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, featuring a special Ghostbusters Party live on Zoom on Halloween at 6:30. The Library’s very own Ghostbusters have been called in to take care of ghouls and celebrate Halloween with songs, movement games, and stories.
Video story times, easy STEAM and craft projects and funny staff challenges (rewards to Summer Readers) will still be available on Culpeper Library on Facebook and at https://www.youtube.com/feed/library.
Teen Zoom Kahoot, “Show and Tell,” and Advisor Meetings will continue. Visit the Library’s Event Calendar at http://tlc.library.net/culpeper/ to register.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!