Community briefs for Sept. 6, 2020

9/11 Prayer EventHis Village Church is hosting a community prayer event to honor first responders on Friday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Culpeper Medical Center near the emergency room entrance, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper.
Live music will be performed and prayers will be offered. Masks are required. The event will also be streamed live on the His Village Church Facebook page.
Freitas for Congress BBQ rally in CulpeperThe Culpeper County Republican Party is hosting a BBQ Rally with Congressional candidate Nick Freitas from 5 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at Kildee Farms on Batna Road.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will be special guest speaker at the event intended to Keep America Great and Take Back the 7th District, according to a campaign news release
Attendees are invited to grab a yard sign, enjoy some incredible BBQ and show their support for President Trump and Nick Freitas. The rally is free to members of the Culpeper County Republican Party and $20 for non-members. Make checks payable to Friends of Nick Freitas and mail to: CCRC P.O. Box 484 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Freitas is an Iraq War veteran and state delegate representing District 30. He is running against incumbent first-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger for seat in U.S. Congress in the November election.
Mid-Day Lions BingoThe Mid-Day Lions hold bingo at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity is 75 and masks and distance are required.
Team Jordan suicide prevention fund drive to help with “greater need” during pandemic
The Team Jordan suicide prevention coalition is doing a 50/50 raffle to raised needed funds for support and programs during the pandemic, when the need is greater, according to Team Jordan Chairman Chris Jenkins.
COVID-19 will prevent an in-person fund-raiser this year and the community’s support is needed now more than ever. The raffle tickets are $100 each and only 300 will be sold meaning a Grand Prize payout of $15,000. The drawing will be held live virtually on Dec. 1.
“We are aware the COVID-19 situation may have impacted your business or perhaps you personally,” Jenkins said. “But the pandemic has created an even greater need for suicide prevention efforts and Team Jordan feels a sense of urgency to keep up with the increasing need of helping those who need it.”
Consider being a hero and buying a ticket or making a donation to this worthy cause. Team Jordan works with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and has served the Culpeper area since 2014. Since then, the nonprofit has provided resources to hundreds of people.
“In short, we provide help to those in crisis and to those who have survived this tragic event to ensure they are able to successfully navigate life going forward,” said Jenkins.
Every donation will be used locally.
For information, contact Jenkins at 540/718-3030. To donate, make checks payable to Team Jordan and mail to Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, PO Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Leesburg PD cancels Fiesta Latina community event due to pandemic
The Leesburg Police Department announced is with a heavy heart on Friday the cancellation of its 2020 Fiesta Latina community event due to concerns over the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The annual community event is part of the Leesburg Police Department’s continued efforts to engage with members of the Latino and Hispanic communities, to hear the community’s perspective on what they are doing well, areas for improvement and concerns, according to a release. The fall event normally includes a soccer tournament, snacks and drinks, informational and recruiting kiosks and bilingual officers to answer questions.
This difficult decision to cancel was made after consulting with community leaders and stakeholders, in order to safeguard the community and officers.
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors committee meetings The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold committee meetings starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works this Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the county boardroom, 302 N. Main St.
Building & Ground is slated to meet at 9 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee, a special-called board meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss broadband and the Personnel Committee at 10:30 a.m.
American Legion in Spotsy resuming bingo this weekAmerican Legion Post 320 will resume BINGO at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday starting this week on Sept. 10 at the legion hall, 8456 Brock Rd. in Spotsylvania.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. in the non-smoking facility. Everyone is more than welcome to join in on the fun and food.
Single admissions are $15/pack and additional packs are $10. Games average $100 payout plus pull tabs. There is a $1000 Jackpot and two Progressive games. The Post Auxiliary runs the snack bar with the majority of the food and baked goods made by hand. There is even an ATM machine onsite.
There is a COVID-19 surcharge of $2 to cover professional cleaning, as required. Masks are required. Items for sale to eat and drink are packaged rather than prepared.
Money raised helps local veterans and their families in our community. The Post is currently suffering financially due to the pandemic and unable to help veterans without bingo. For information, contact 540/548-8069 and see http://spotsylvaniapost320.org.
‘The Emerald Heist’ dinner theater this weekend at Prince MichelCancelled in April at the beginning of the pandemic, Windmore Foundation for the Arts Stageworks production of “The Emerald Heist” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, Sept. 12 outdoors at Prince Michel Winery. If it rains, the performance will be in the Barrel Room.
Already purchased tickets or had tickets refunded? Contact Jessy at StageWorks@windmorefoundation.org for first dibs on available seats.
The dinner theater occurs on the first-class dining car on a passenger train, where the audience will meet Mrs. Winston, an incredibly generous person. Her latest selfless acts include upgrading the coach tickets of a hungry couple and allowing a small museum to exhibit her famed Rockefeller Emerald ring. However, when a thief attempts to steal the emerald, it’s already missing. The situation quickly goes off-track and hilarity ensues! Tickets are $35 and includes dinner.
This performance of “The Emerald Heist,” by Israel Allen, will adhere to CDC distancing guidelines. Want to be seated as a group? Please indicate that in the Special Request, Questions, Comments, Special Needs section of the registration form at https://windmorefoundation.org/tag/stageworks/ Attendees are asked to bring a mask to wear when distancing is not possible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!