Community briefs for Sept. 8, 2020

Mid-Day Lions Bingo to resume this weekendCulpeper Mid-Day Lions will resume Bingo this Sunday, Sept. 13 at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd. in town.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.,. with Early Birds beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to comply with occupancy and pandemic regulations. At this time, there will not be food for sale during bingo.
Masks will be required and distancing will be enforced. A full list of the club’s new COVID-19 rules can be seen at culpeperlions.org.
Bingo proceeds benefit eyeglasses and exams, scholarships, Christmas Kids, Camp Fantastic, Bland Competition, school supplies, SAFE, Team Jordan and other local charities. For information, contact mail@culpeperlions.org. The club meets at noon on the second and fourth Thursday at Pepper’s.
‘Suffragettes in the Silent Cinema’ on Zoom tonightThe 2003 documentary, “Suffragettes in the Silent Cinema,” will be shown at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8 as part of the Make Movies One Woman One Vote Festival hosted by DC Labor Fest on Zoom.
Taking advantage of the powerful new medium, early filmmakers on both sides of the contentious issue of suffrage used film to create powerful propaganda and images about women. See clips from many films from the era, including: A Lively Affair (1912); A Busy Day (1914), which stars a young Charlie Chaplin in drag portraying a suffragist; and the pro-suffragist film, What 80 Million Women Want (1913), which includes an eloquent speech from president of the Women’s Political Union, Harriet Stanton Blatch.
Silent films may have passed into history, and their representations of feminists abandoning babies or stealing bicycles to attend suffragette meetings may now seem outrageous, but the struggle for gender equality and issues surrounding representations of women in the media remain as fascinating and relevant as ever. Watch at https://aflcio.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqd-GuqzsiHdyFgoKI2njZLNUSDQKYn6ao
Solar project deadline nears as Culpeper planners to consider site plan againThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will once again consider a site plan from NextEra Energy to build a solar project on 1,000 acres of farmland off of Batna Road in Culpeper County. The commission meets at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
County staff, per the recently completed staff review, has recommended a deferral of site plan approval to allow more time to address stormwater management, impacts to adjoining properties, construction traffic and other issues. If delayed by the planning commission, the project may require an extension by the board of supervisors to continue.
It will be two years on Oct. 3 since the county board approved a conditional use permit for the large solar project, Culpeper’s first. That permit is good for two years.
Second car wash charity event to benefit Culpeper Food ClosetThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will host a second charity car wash 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at Culpeper Car Wash on Sperryville Pike.
For every car wash, $2 will be donated to the Culpeper Food Closet. Local Young Professionals will be at the wash scrubbing tires and drying off vehicles. Tips in the form of monetary donations and pantry items will also be accepted and 100 percent will be donated to worthy cause.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, donates around 3,500 meals per week to needy families and individuals. Families are offered hope and encouragement with three meals a day and other necessary items. The Food Closet operates solely through the dedicated work of more than 90 volunteers along with from donations from local businesses, schools, churches and individuals.
