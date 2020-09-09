Community briefs for Sept. 9, 2020

‘The Greatest Showman’ Saturday at Salem VFD drive-in
A drive-in presentation of 2017’s, hit music-infused, “The Greatest Showman,” will be shown at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 in the parking lot at Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, located at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd., off of Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County.
A suggested donation is $15 per car and the parking lot will open at 7:30 on movie night. Concessions will be available for sale and lawn chair viewing is welcome.
The Rated PG film stars Hugh Jackman as circus pioneer P.T. Barnum and was nominated for an Emmy for Best Original song for, “This is Me,” featuring Keala Settle.
Culpeper Food Closet—Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: canned meat, rice and pasta side dishes and applesauce.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Culpeper Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Gade tours Port of Virginia on campaign trail
U.S. Senate Candidate Daniel Gade toured the Port of Virginia on Saturday as he campaigned around the Tidewater area. Gade highlighted the importance of the Port to Virginia’s economy, supply chain and the 530,000 workers and families it employs, according to a campaign news release.
“If you like things like bananas and other agricultural products, or coal this is the place where those things transit through. This is an important part of a vibrant Virginia economy,” he said in a video on Facebook live.
A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and professor, Gade is an Iraq War veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient. He is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Virginia and will run against incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in November.
Gade graduated from West Point in 1997 and currently resides in Alexandria with his wife of 21 years, Wendy, and their three children.
Orange County Economic Development
The Orange County Economic Development Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 112 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.
Culpeper County School board committee meeting today
The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Sept. 9 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Brandy Station Foundation Annual Meeting Saturday
The Brandy Station Foundation will host its Annual Meeting & Outdoor Picnic at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station.
Tickets are $30 per person with proceeds benefiting Brandy Station Foundation.
Attendees are asked to please wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Contact Larrypullen@gmail.com to make a reservation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!