Community briefs for September 1, 2020

Republican Warner endorses Biden for president again
Former U.S. Senator John Warner joined a dozen other Republican leaders from Virginia Monday in endorsing Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President, according to a campaign news release.
“After a chaotic four years, these conservatives are supporting a Biden-Harris Administration because they know that this country cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump,” the release stated.
A five-term Virginia Republican, Warner previously endorsed Biden in March prior to the Super Tuesday primaries. “To win nationally, he has got to bring abroad a lot of moderates and moderate Republicans,” Warner said of Biden at the time.
Other state GOP members endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket on Monday were: Former Congressman Bill Whitehurst, Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, Former State Senator Russ Potts, Former Delegate Jim Dillard, Former Republican and Independent Delegate Katherine Wadell, Former Alexandria GOP Vice Chair Marc Coombs and leaders from Loudoun County Alice Parken, Daniel Vargas, Shanadee Ford Stevenson, Christoper Stevenson, Glen Peterson and Virginia Phinney.
CCPS grab-and-go meals available five days a week
Culpeper County Food Service Department will have grab and go meals available daily for all virtual and hybrid learning students.
Meals will be available at each of the 10 Culpeper County Public Schools locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Grab and go meal locations will be announced by the principal of each school and will include a complete lunch for that school day and a complete breakfast for the next school day.
The Grab and Go Meal Program is operated in accordance with the National School Lunch Program. Just as a student must provide their Student ID Number in the cafeteria lines in school, the Student ID Number needs to be provided in the car line. Funds need to be on the lunch account of any students that pay for any part of their meal.
No cash can be exchanged in the Grab and Go car line. Funds can be added to your students lunch account with www.myschoolbucks.com. This year, the fee for each transaction has been reduced to $1.50.
Add funds to school lunch accounts by sending a sealed envelope to the child’s school labeled with student’s name and id number, and dollar amount of the cash or check enclosed. Sealed envelopes may be given in the car line. Contact the school cafeteria manager with questions.
Locust Grove assisted living facility opening in September
With construction nearing completion, Trinity Senior Village is a new family owned and operated assisted living and memory care community slated to open in September near Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, according to a news release from Orange County Economic Development.
Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman James P. Crozier said the facility was a welcome addition to the Germanna Wilderness area of Orange County and would provide a senior living option that not previously available in the area.
“For residents that want to transition from independent living, this will allow then to keep their friends and family close while staying connected to a familiar environment,” Crozier said.
The village will feature 15 private suites and four shared suites for a total of 23 residents in each community. Each community will provide a residential feel, person-centered care and state-of-the-art technologies to keep residents safe and engaged, the release stated. This will include the Care Predict monitoring and call system with a light-weight wristband providing keyless entry into personal suites and community access as well as two-way communication with staff at the push of a button.
Residents can stay connected with friends and family through, It’s Never 2 Late, a customizable computer system providing activities, games, therapy, music, virtual travel, and spiritual support. Trinity Senior Village is currently accepting reservations at 540/779-0779. See TrinitySeniorVillage.com or on Facebook for information.
Culpeper Food Closet—Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: small and large cans of canned fruit, breakfast and nutrition bars and snacks like single serve chips and cookies.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
