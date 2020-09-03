Community briefs for September 3, 2020

Pick-your-own fruit at Grelen in SomersetPick-your-own apples are now available on the scenic grounds of Grelen Nursery in Somerset, Orange County. Gala apples are $1.75/pound and $2.25/pound for the Honey Crisp variety.
Flamin Fury peaches are also still in the orchard and available to pick for $1/pound or .75-cents/pound for more than 50 pounds. The nursery is open to pick 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Kaine to host distanced roundtable on maternal healthU.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, will visit the Greater Prince William Health Center in Dumfries today, Sept. 3 to participate in a socially distant discussion with local organizations, including HealthWorks of Northern Virginia and The Century Foundation. The roundtable will focus on tackling racial and geographic disparities in maternal health.
A distanced CulpeperFest in Cyclone StadiumThe Chamber of Commerce will host its signature business event, CulpeperFest, a little differently this year.
It will be held in a distanced fashion from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School. Walking traffic through the free event will be one-way only with a single entrance and exit.
Booths will be spaced six-feet from each other and mask wearing is expected. The chamber will provide masks for any vendors or attendees in need.
The community is invited to come enjoy large vehicles, lots of giveaways, prizes, vendors and food at the annual family-friendly event.
Legends Livestream Series features local musiciansWestminster Canterbury Richmond presents virtual Legends Livestream, a one-hour concert series featuring some of the best local singers performing nostalgic and contemporary music. Performances will take place at the beautiful Sara Belle November Theater at Westminster Canterbury Richmond and live-streamed via YouTube.
The series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 with Felicia Curry, an award-winning singer and actress, and pianist Anthony Smith. Stories will be shared, truths will be told, sing-alongs will be encouraged and joy will be found.
The series ends at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 with Richmond legend Robyn O’Neill and pianist Anthony Williams pulling out the trunk and dusting off their favorite show tunes. Hear standards from the Golden Age of Musical Theatre, including songs by Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Jules Stein and some newer hits too.
Tickets for the livestreaming experience are $15 per household at https://LegendsLive.givesmart.com with performances available for viewing for one week after. For information, contact Programming and Marketing Coordinator Jacquie O’Connor at 804/916-9291.
