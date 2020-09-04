Community briefs for September 4, 2020

Transportation interruption for holiday
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day.
2020 Riverfest offers at-home crab feast, online auction
For 29 years, Friends of the Rappahannock has hosted Riverfest on the banks of the Rappahannock. This year, everyone can celebrate its mission for a healthy river by hosting a crab feast with friends and family at home as part of a virtual event taking place Oct. 24. Along with party packs, that evening there will be streaming entertainment and an online raffle and auction.
Attendees can order a party pack and pick it up in downtown Culpeper, Fredericksburg or Tappahannock. The basket will be filled with crabs, shrimp boil, and everything else for a crab feast. Rappahannock Cellars wine and FOR swag can also be added.
FOR expects Riverfest to still be an opportunity for its greatest supporters to share their love for the river (and love of crabs) with the community. Business sponsors receive party packs and promotion for their support of a healthy river. Interested in sponsoring? See http://riverfriends.org/riverfest-sponsorship/ or contact carleigh.starkston@riverfriends.org or 540/212-9761.
The at-home crab feast will directly support Friends of the Rappahannock’s work for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River. Friends of the Rappahanock is a grassroots non-profit organization founded in 1985. Each year, it plants tens of thousands of trees, educates the next generation of river stewards, and advocates for the river at the local, state and federal level.
Weis 4 School helps local classrooms
Weis Markets this week announced its Weis 4 School program in which customers, including in the Culpeper store, can earn points on their purchases to generate donations for the local school of their choice, from Pre-K to 8th Grade. The program will generate $500,000 in donations for local schools, according to a company news release.
Weis Markets invited area public, private and religious schools and daycare centers to register to be part of the program. Registration is open until Oct. 31. Sign-up kits were sent to schools in its seven-state market area. Once received, schools can designate a coordinator to enter information for their school at www.weis4school.com.
Once signed up, schools receive a unique barcode they can pass on to families and school supporters who then take a copy of the bar code to a Weis store and have it scanned one time with their Weis Preferred Shopper card. Afterwards, qualified purchases made with a connected Weis Preferred Shopper card will generate reward points and subsequent donations for their school. Excluded purchases include lottery tickets, postage, alcohol, tobacco, gas and milk.
“Our new Weis 4 School program reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and gives families a great way to support their local schools,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Once schools join our program and customers sign up, they can generate donations for their local school whenever they shop our stores.”
Donation checks will be presented on April 30, 2021 once the program ends.
Stepping the County wellness program
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County?
Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism on “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for cool rewards like t-shirts and tote bags.
Register at orangecountyva.gov/302/Events. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
Dave Goodrich solo in Locust Grove
Local musician Dave Goodrich will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 4 at Graze Steakhouse, 32345 Constitution Hwy. in Locust Grove.
Goodrich plays acoustic Pop-Rock, Blues, Motown, and Soul. There is no cover charge.
