The first offense DUI case involving the president of Germanna Community College has been continued until later this summer.

Janet Gullickson, 69, of King George was slated for arraignment Wednesday in King George General District Court on the misdemeanor DUI charge and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

Arraignment in the case was continued and an adjudicatory hearing was set for July 19, according to online court case records. Fredericksburg defense attorney Darren Meyer is representing Gullkickson.

She was pulled over on the evening of March 16 on Dahlgren Road in King George after authorities said they clocked on radar going 76 miles per hour in a 55mph zone. Gullickson was subsequently arrested for DUI and released.