A small group gathered recently at the Culpeper County Library for a community forum focused on the upcoming installment of rural broadband in the area.

People Incorporated hosted the May 9 event, which was called “Bridging the Digital Divide.” Brandi Day, the nonprofit’s program developer, led the meeting and gathered input from area residents on their expectations of and hopes for the county’s new broadband systems.

The 2021 Digital Equity Act, included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allotted $2.7 billion to bring high-speed internet to U.S. counties and tribal lands that have little or no broadband access.

Day said People Inc. was contracted by the Virginia Department of Community and Housing Development to conduct a needs assessment that would be incorporated into Virginia’s Digital Opportunity Plan. That plan would develop programs and distribute funding to bridge “digital divides” starting in 2024.

“We’re working on something, not just to talk about our problems, but to actually create a plan to solve those problems,” Day told forum attendees. “I do want to encourage you that we are doing something useful. It’s not just a thought exercise.”

The meeting focused on issues such as availability and affordability, digital literacy, online privacy and cybersecurity.

Local residents offered several potential ways to address some of those issues, such as offering local digital literacy classes. Some attendees suggested holding sessions at senior centers to help elderly residents become more computer literate.

Some audience members said classes would benefit teens, as well. They said some youths may not know much about the internet beyond social media. Cyberbullying was also discussed as a problem that is important to address.

On the topic of cybersecurity, meeting attendees talked about the importance of preventing and avoiding scams. Suggestions included law enforcement and media members informing the public about emerging online threats.

People Inc. plans to host more forums dedicated to broadband expansion across the state. Those who are interested can sign up online at peopleinc.net/news/register-for-upcoming-community-forums.