Community gathers for Culpeper Christmas Parade
Third time was a cheer-filled charm for this year’s Culpeper Christmas Parade sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

Moved off of Main Street due to pandemic crowd restrictions and further displaced from its proposed Brandy Station location for the same reason, the festive procession landed on the county’s remote western outer loop road for the 2020 version.

Vehicles with families huddled cozily inside lined the parade route for the Sunday night parade resplendent with bright lights and seasonal decorations.

The Central Virginia Jeepers participated and so did “Moonshiner” Tim Smith with his whiskey-making still and other cast members.

Classic cars and trucks rumbled by along with floats featuring human-sized Elves on the Shelf and other red and green characters. Politicians, babies and oversized snowmen were all represented along with a sense of coming together, at a distance, amid these extraordinary times.

“Despite the pandemic, Culpeper citizens were out in full force to see the parade,” posted Mayor Mike Olinger. “It was so nice to see everyone out! Thank you sheriff !”

Santa and Mrs. Claus launched the Christmas Parade, arriving by helicopter as the sun turned the sky pink and fireworks lit it up in a rainbow of colors.

“In this year with its special challenges, it is heartwarming to see our community come together. My deepest thanks to everyone who helped make sure that this hometown family Christmas event went off spectacularly,” said Sheriff Jenkins.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

