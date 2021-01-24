Community gathers to pray for Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates and staff

Juan Gray stood in the parking lot of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, facing the building where he spent four months in 2019 for parole violation.
He wept as he said a prayer for inmates and staff of the facility, which has been on lockdown since last week due to positive cases of COVID-19.
“I pray for everyone behind these walls,” he prayed aloud. “People come here because they don’t have nowhere to go.”
Gray participated in a prayer vigil Sunday at the jail, organized by Failsafe–ERA—a nonprofit that assists local families affected by incarceration—and several area churches.
He said he battled addiction for many years and feels that many who end up in the jail have been “given up on.”
He wants those now inside to know, “There are people out here praying for them.”
Inmates at the jail have been without religious services or addiction support services since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
On Jan. 18, jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson informed members of the jail advisory board that the facility was going on lockdown due to “numerous” inmates exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
As of Jan. 18, there were eight positive cases of the disease among inmates, 14 cases among staff and nine more tests pending results.
The jail has a population of 1,351. Inmates and their family members have for months reported crowded conditions, lack of staff, lack of recreation opportunities and lack of medical treatment.
Juanita Shanks, the executive director of Failsafe–ERA, said her son was an inmate at the jail and died last week after suffering a brain stem aneurysm.
He was also positive for COVID-19, she said.
“But I’m not giving up,” Shanks said. “Something has got to change.”
Members of several community churches, including Strong Tower Ministries, Lifepoint Church and Hope Aglow Empowerment Church, joined Shanks and Failsafe–ERA’s ministry director Phyllis Brantley in the prayer vigil Sunday.
“We are praying for the inmates and the security team,” said Brantley. “We must heal this land. This COVID must go.”
About 30 people participated in the vigil, praying silently or aloud as they walked around the jail parking lot. Some sang or touched the building’s walls in silent meditation.
“Heavenly Father, these are your children,” Brantley said. “It doesn’t matter what has happened in their lives. You have not forsaken them. There is hope.”
Hudson and two Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputies also joined the vigil.
“I’m here to show that we appreciate the community support,” Hudson said.
Sgt. Lawrence DiBella, a Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy, said, “There is nothing wrong with praying for those in here.”
“We care about them and we want what’s best for them,” he continued.
Shanks said Failsafe-ERA recently launched a taskforce to develop a model for criminal justice form in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg City and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George.
The taskforce includes members of local government, Commonwealth’s Attorneys, the deputy jail superintendent and other community representatives.
The taskforce has met once a month since November, Shanks said.
