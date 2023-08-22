Rappahannock Goodwill Industries is partnering with the local public schools division for a morning job fair from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

In addition to Culpeper County Public Schools, employers on site at the Aug. 26 hiring event will include Madison Wood, Culpeper Human Services, Chemung Contracting, Hexatronic Rochester Cable, Aaron’s Towing, Overland Contracting, Euro-Composites, Culpeper Human Services Head Start, Virginia Department of Transportation and Muller Inc., according to a release from Jason Ford, One-Stop Center Manager at the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center. Employers will be recruiting for over 100 positions.

Virginia Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the hiring event from its local headquarters at 1099 Brandy Knoll Court, near Comcast, to the Tech Center at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive.

The day will start with two trolley systems on its normal route at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, running at 40-minute intervals. At 9 a.m., riders will arrive at Virginia Regional Transit where they will transfer and board a Virginia Rides bus for a direct shuttle to the event at CTEC. Once the event finishes at 11 a.m., a shuttle will return participants to the Brandy Road location, where they can board the 11:40 trolley route to their desired location.

So how is the local job market?

“Area employers have slowed from the accelerated hiring that we experienced in 2021 and 2022. Many local companies are still hiring, but not at the same rate or volume as before,” according to a statement Ford provided from Rappahannock Goodwill. “With that said, at Rappahannock Goodwill, we placed nearly 1,500 people in jobs last year across our service area.”

Focused on helping people find jobs, the Fredericksburg-based nonprofit operates 15 Goodwill stores, including in Culpeper and Orange.

This year, RGI saw an increased demand for positions within the health care industry — ranging from small home health care companies throughout the region, to hospitals, like UVA Medical Center Culpeper and Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, according to the statement.

“Overall, Rappahannock Goodwill delivered job help services to about 7,000 people last year, and we look forward to continuing our support for the healthcare industry and many others.”

According to data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the average living wage for a single adult with no children in Culpeper County is $17.06 per hour. That number jumps up to $36.17 per hour for a single parent with one child.

“With that in mind, companies have worked towards increasing their hourly rate, many of which now float around the $15/hour mark,” according to the statement.

“Last year, RGI was able to place people at an average starting wage of over $20/hour. We’re proud that Rappahannock Goodwill ranked 3rd highest in the nation out of 155 Goodwill organizations for our job placement wage rate.”

But even at that strong starting wage, the cost of housing within Culpeper remains expensive.

With the average renter paying $1,135 per month, greater than the national average of $1,023, people are finding their paychecks don’t take them as far as they hoped.

“When you add in the lack of transportation and affordable childcare, many of our jobseekers find their employment options become severely limited to businesses within town limits or along the Regional Transit’s Trolley line,” according to the statement.