Lewis Atkins has done it again.

The Rappahannock County resident farmer has produced giant cabbages for the third year running. He grew nine enormous heads for sauerkraut at Thornton Hill Farm, where he lives with his family.

Dollie Atkins said he likes to put the sauerkraut on hot dogs and also eats it fried in bacon fat.

The variety of seed used was O-S Cross, known for its large heads of green cabbage. The largest ones Atkins grew were too heavy to hold, at least 25 pounds.

Scott A. Robb of Palmer, Alaska holds the Guinness World Record for the largest cabbage ever grown, weighing 138.25 pounds in August 2012 at the state fair.