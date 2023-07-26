Culpeper County School Board Chairwoman Pat Baker offers an uncomplicated yet powerful message in her recently published children’s book, “A Simple Star.”

She believes it has a hopeful message for today’s children.

“To be kind, get along with others and dream big dreams.”

The book allows young children to be curious, filled with wonder, build their confidence, learn to get along and believe in themselves, said Baker, a retired teacher with 38 years of experience from preschool to graduate school, with a focus on gifted education.

The 24-page book, published in January by Fulton Books for ages second grade and up, tells the story of a young girl with a magic star wand that has the power to make a child anything they want to be—from a singing king to a scientist or an astronaut.

“They play, they pretend, they dream,” Baker said in during a recent interview.

“We need something positive today—positive thinking.”

The author said she loves the colors in the computer graphic illustrations and wants to kids to know there is value in writing, saying it’s an art that needs to be developed.

Baker took advantage of the waning days of the pandemic to hone her own writing skills with “A Simple Star,” a sequel of sorts to “Nona’s Whistle” from 2021. Her grandchildren, Ryo, Remi and Roman inspired the books.

“Being in the middle of COVID sitting around, what do you do?” the author pondered.

Baker’s inaugural book was based on the true story of her own illness and learning to adapt. She loves to feed the birds peanuts at her house and would whistle for them.

“They started to whistle back,” Baker said of the cardinals and blue jays that would visit.

During the winter of 2015-16, the retired educator got sick and couldn’t do much of anything, closing her long career. Baker said she only missed three school board meetings during that time.

“I decided I better start feeding the birds again,” she said. “I couldn’t whistle. I had a stroke—the whole left side was gone.”

She remembered a little gnome whistle she had purchased in Naples, Italy during her time, years ago, teaching with Department of Defense schools in several countries, including Iceland, Misawa, Japan and Okinawa.

“I found the whistle,” Baker said, and called the birds with it—and they returned.

“The cardinals go down on the deck waiting for the peanuts.

“Nona’s Whistle” was born.

“I’ve always been a poet on my own time as a hobby,” she said.

“A Simple Star” is a poem about being nice, Baker stated—an ode to her six grandchildren about being kind and good.

“That’s all we need to do,” she said. “Be kind, be active, think for yourself, have confidence, be who you want to be. Work together. We’re all in it together.”

It’s a good-feeling book, the author said. It is available at the local library and the Library of Virginia, and for purchase at bookstores, Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Barnes & Noble's Nook.

Baker said she has a few more children’s books still to be written for her other three grandchildren, including “Rowan’s Dilemma” about a Christmas elf. Besides writing and serving on the school board for the past seven years, she maintains a booth at Culpeper Minutemen MiniMall, selling fine bone china, since 2011. Her husband is a retired teacher. The two met in Iceland and have two daughters.

Baker moved to Culpeper in 1985, working in the school system in Culpeper and Fauquier. In retirement, she helped see Culpeper through an unprecedented pandemic, serving two back-to-back terms as chair of the school board.

“It took a while after COVID,” she said of life getting back to like before. “Things are improving.”

Culpeper County Public Schools administration is really terrific, she added.

“The teachers are supported and the kids are finally realizing it’s not going to close again—we’re here."

“A Simple Star” is a simple lesson for all about listening closely and understanding the magic in oneself.

“Each child can make a difference in today’s complicated world—a world that needs the innocence of children."