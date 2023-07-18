The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier will be offered to youth in the fall academic year at Marshall and Taylor middle schools, the latter of which is where the after-school program got its start 25 years ago in Warrenton.

The Fauquier County School Board recently unanimously voted for a Memorandum of Understanding between Fauquier County Public Schools and Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier for the 2023 club locations.

Once construction is safely completed at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton, the club can re-establish at that location as well, according to a release.

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier said goodbye in June to its Keith Street location, a site that has been “home” since 2009.

“We are thankful for the years of support from the Forsten family. With the expiration of the lease and our growing Club, it was a good time to re-evaluate how the Club could better serve the youth of Fauquier County and make some changes,” said Kimberly Grandy, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier.

Club leadership in the spring began discussions with Fauquier County middle school principals on how best to serve students with after-school programs, and they received positive responses, according to the release.

“Since I’ve started with BGCF, we have taken the feedback from our parents/guardians and we are re-focusing our programs to meet the needs of our youth,” Grandy said. “We will continue to offer mental health and wellness programs, and will be implementing anti-bullying programs, enhanced tutoring, and leadership development to all of our Club kids. Our partners in the community, like PDRC, make all of this possible.”

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier will operate after-school programs for elementary and middle school students. Transportation will be provided by FCPS. See details and enroll for the fall starting Aug. 1 at https://www.bgcfauquier.org/.

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier Board Chairman Michael Hammond is optimistic about the future in the new school year.

“This is an exciting time for us! Opening Clubs in middle schools allows us to better serve our members in their local communities,” he said. “I’m especially excited to be back in Taylor Middle School where Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier began 25 years ago. We can’t wait to see what another 25 years in supporting the youth of Fauquier County looks like as we continue to grow and impact more kids each year.”

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier has been part of Fauquier County since 1997. The Club helps youth to develop critical life skills, encourages them to be their best, and have fun doing it.

“We help shape the lives of hundreds of youth in Fauquier County with our world-class afterschool and summer programs. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults,” according to the release.