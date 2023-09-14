Encompass Community Supports held its “Stand Up For Mental Health” comedy show at the Warrenton campus of Laurel Ridge Community College on last Friday. The event featured routines to help reduce the stigma around behavioral health issues.

Community resource exhibitors were also on hand to provide information about programs, services and tips in the areas of suicide prevention, substance abuse, peer recovery, resiliency and mental health.

Encompass held workshops throughout the summer to help those interested in participating in the show craft routines, allowing performers to discuss their experiences with mental health issues in a humorous fashion.

Comedians during the event included Charles Young, Amy Payette, Kristy Price and Kirstan Knipple.

“It felt great, I had felt the support and the fantastic feelings, it was nerve-wracking but it was great,” said Knipple, founder of Mom2Mom in Culpeper County, said about her onstage experience.

David Granirer, a stand-up comedian and counselor from Vancouver, British Columbia, was the show’s emcee and the founder of Stand Up For Mental Health. He said he has dealt with his own mental health issues over his lifetime and has made those issues a major part of his own comedy routines.

“They rocked it,” Granirer said about the performers. “I’m so proud of them, they got a standing ovation. When you get that, you know the people really love you and it’s just amazing.”

“It was amazing, I am always excited to see the comics come through the 12-week program they go through with David. To be able to talk about their stories and be able to laugh about their life and know there is no stigma around mental health issues and challenges in your life. It’s so exciting to see and they all did amazing,” said Ryan Banks, the senior director of behavioral health for Encompass.

Jim LaGraff, executive director of Encompass said, “We are thrilled and so happy to be able to host this. It’s a great experience for everybody to share their experience and be able to open up. We’re just so hopeful with an event like this that can reduce some stigma. We know that stigma is the biggest barrier to people coming out and getting support and to see others that walk in their footsteps, hopefully it will give them the courage to come forward and get the help that they need as well.”

Encompass plans to hold another comedy show around the same time next year.